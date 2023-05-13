"Omg is he bringing back AJ Styles' lackey?"- Fans convinced about former WWE Champion's return to AEW after latest Instagram post

The wrestling world is convinced that former WWE Champion CM Punk is returning to AEW following his latest social media post.

The self-proclaimed Best in the World recently shared on his Instagram story of him working out on a treadmill. He also revealed his 'fresh' look.

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers



Buzzcut Punk is coming! #AEWCollision

CM Punk’s latest IG story.Buzzcut Punk is coming! CM Punk’s latest IG story.Buzzcut Punk is coming! 👀 🔥 #AEWCollision https://t.co/PBXWuTM2E9

The Second City Saint used to have a buzz cut while he was playing a heel in WWE as the leader of the Straight Edge Society, where he was allied with Serena Deeb and Luke Gallows.

This enticed fans, who believe that the rumored return of Punk will also see him move back to being a heel. Some also speculated if he would be bringing back his former Straight Edge Society members, Deeb and Luke Gallows, who is currently in WWE as part of AJ Styles' O.C. faction.

AEWBlog @AEW_Blog



All jokes aside, I actually Serena Deeb!

Good to also see Punk making effort again and getting healthy, so he is ready to go! Lets see what happens on his second time returning. @WrestlingCovers Is he coming back with Serena Deeb also bold and alongside him? 🤪All jokes aside, I actually Serena Deeb!Good to also see Punk making effort again and getting healthy, so he is ready to go! Lets see what happens on his second time returning. @WrestlingCovers Is he coming back with Serena Deeb also bold and alongside him? 🤪All jokes aside, I actually Serena Deeb!Good to also see Punk making effort again and getting healthy, so he is ready to go! Lets see what happens on his second time returning.

As mentioned earlier, CM Punk is reportedly set to return on June 17 during the debut episode of Collision. People were eagerly awaiting his second run in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The former WWE Champion's first feud back was also supposedly revealed. It is rumored that he would be re-igniting his rivalry with Samoa Joe.

Both stars haven't wrestled each other in nearly two decades, the last time both talents went face-to-face was in Ring of Honor back in 2005. It is also to be noted that the Second City Saint has never been able to defeat Joe in one-on-one competition.

Tony Khan refused to comment about former WWE Champion CM Punk's rumored AEW return

Recently the AEW President Tony Khan was a special guest on CBS Radio Sports. During the said interview, Khan was asked about his thoughts on the rumors.

While bypassing the questions, the AEW President mentioned that the promotion had found immense success in Chicago, which also happens to be the hometown of the former WWE Champion.

“I can’t comment on that, but I do think it’s very exciting is running a lot of big events. Chicago has been one of the best cities for AEW for a long time and I’m very excited to be back there. It’s a home city to me, personally, growing up in Illinois and spending most of my life there until my dad got involved in the NFL. It’ll be great to be back in Chicago for AEW,” Tony Khan said. [H/T Fightful]

The President of the Jacksonville-based promotion also mentioned that since the 'Brawl Out' incident, the backstage morale has improved, and the company is doing much better.

Would you like to see The Second City Saint's return as a face or a heel? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes