"Omg Cena to AEW soon?" - Fans erupt at the possibility of John Cena facing 6-time WWE Champion after 10 years

John Cena is one of the most iconic WWE Superstars of all time. While he may not be affiliated with AEW as of now, one can never say never in the pro wrestling business, and fans are pleading for a rematch between the 16-time champ and CM Punk.

The Leader of Cenation and the Second City Saint share a very storied history from their time together in WWE. Their first-ever singles match came on RAW in 2009 when the Hollywood star defeated CM Punk in just under ten minutes.

They went on to feud over the WWE Championship during the Summer of Punk when the Voice of the Voiceless threatened to walk out of the company as the company's world champion. John Cena was tasked with defeating the former ROH World Champion at Money in the Bank 2011. In one of the greatest moments in wrestling history, CM Punk came out on top in front of his home crowd in Chicago.

Their last singles match took place in 2013 on RAW, where John Cena defeated CM Punk in an amazing contest that saw the latter drill the former with a rarely-seen Piledriver. Considering their past, fans were more than eager to see a rematch after over ten years.

WWE legend Bully Ray feels CM Punk is getting the John Cena treatment in AEW

John Cena was known for receiving mixed reactions towards the latter years of his active in-ring career in WWE. While many fans adored him, a sizeable chunk did not like the Super Cena babyface gimmick.

CM Punk, since his return to AEW, has received a mixed reception from the crowd following the Brawl Out incident. Bully Ray compared the reception received by CM Punk to that of the 16-time world champion.

"I thoroughly enjoyed [Satoshi] Kojima versus Punk and Punk right now is getting the [John] Cena treatment," Bully Ray said. "Whether they love you or whether they hate you, they have some kind of an emotional response to you."

"Now there's a two-fold scenario going on with Punk: People who are going to want to see Punk and cheer him; people who are gonna buy tickets to see CM Punk and boo him. What's the common denominator? Buy tickets." (H/T WrestlingINC)

While the Massachusetts hero is no longer an active wrestler, CM Punk wrestles weekly and is set to take on Samoa Joe at All In in Wembley.

