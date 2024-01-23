“Omg Chris Jericho is coming back to WWE” - Fans hilariously spot a potential clue in major RAW Superstar’s post

Fans are going into a frenzy after a WWE Superstar seemingly referenced Chris Jericho in a recent post. The star being teased is Tommaso Ciampa.

Chris Jericho was a top star in the Stamford-based promotion. He made his name in the promotion after working for the promotion for many years. The former United States Champion left the promotion in 2018. He signed with AEW the following year and played a pivotal role in bringing the promotion into existence.

Recently, Tommaso Ciampa took to Instagram and posted a throwback picture of him and Johnny Gargano. The photo is during the duo's match at NXT TakeOver New Orleans.

"I haven’t stepped foot in New Orleans since 2018 (at least I don’t think I have)To this day, one of my favorite memories from my career. 🖤💛#RawNewOrleans," Ciampa shared.

Fans noticed that the song he chose for this post is Chris Jericho's theme, 'Judas.' The wrestling fans began speculating if this was a tease for his WWE return.

Take a look at the fan reactions:

Fans react to Tommaso Ciampa subtly referencing Chris Jericho.

Tommaso has reunited with Johnny Gargano on RAW to form DIY again after being separated in NXT.

Vince Russo criticized two WWE RAW Superstars

Recently, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa have been featured heavily on RAW weekly. While some like their involvement in the show, some don't.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo discussed their recent match against Imperium. The latter criticized DIY and their match's length.

“I don’t have a lot of time left on this earth, okay? I’m not sitting there watching 20-minute matches between DUI [DIY] and Imperium, okay? That’s not gonna add anything to the life of Vince Russo bro, so all I need to is what is the finish, that’s all I need to know bro, and DUI [DIY] bro, bro if you’re not one of these people chanting 'This is Awesome!' nobody cares about these two guys, nobody, nobody, nobody, nobody," Vince Russo said.

On the January 15 edition of Monday Night RAW, DIY defeated the Judgement Day's Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh.

Do you think Chris Jericho return to WWE for one last run? Let us know in the comments section below.

