"OMG!! Is she falling for him?", "This makes him look insecure" - Rhea Ripley's photo with WWE star leaves fans worry about her relationship

WWE Smackdown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley has left fans speculating about her relationship with fellow WWE star Dominik Mysterio, following a photo she shared on Instagram.

The photo shows Ripley posing alongside Dominik with the caption "Always bringing Papi with me", referring to the "Dom Dom" print on her in-ring attire. This has caused a stir amongst wrestling fans on Twitter, who are questioning whether there's something more going on between the two stars.

Ripley has been in a relationship with AEW star Buddy Matthews since 2020. The recent photo with Dominik has left some fans worried about the state of her relationship with Matthews. Others have speculated that he may be feeling insecure about the picture, leading to his cheesy response in the comments section.

This speculation comes after Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio become an on-screen couple, which may have fueled the rumors of a real-life relationship between the two.

While the photo may be innocent, the reactions from wrestling fans on Twitter show just how invested they are in the personal lives of their favorite stars.

Check out the reactions below:

demon king Robby ray @DemonRobby @KingofH28306184 he basically showing dom he’s the real man even while he’s still in AEW he can still show up in wwe he basically showing dom he’s the real man even while he’s still in AEW he can still show up in wwe @KingofH28306184 😂 he basically showing dom he’s the real man even while he’s still in AEW he can still show up in wwe

Maurmaur82卡机吗 @MaurMaur82 @TheEnemiesPE3 Buddy about to put Dom in the dirt. @TheEnemiesPE3 Buddy about to put Dom in the dirt. https://t.co/MqxuhVRjWx

Chris @Christian_810 @TheEnemiesPE3 Buddy Matthews made sure to remind everyone he’s clapping that @TheEnemiesPE3 Buddy Matthews made sure to remind everyone he’s clapping that 😂😂

As the storyline between Ripley and Dominik continues to unfold on WWE programming, it will be interesting to see if there are any further developments in their real-life relationship.

Rhea Ripley pays tribute to AEW's Jade Cargill during SmackDown Women's title at Backlash

During her SmackDown Women's Title defense at Backlash, Rhea Ripley seemingly paid tribute to AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill by going for a cover in a similar way. Ripley faced Zelina Vega and retained her championship with a Riptide. The Eradicator, Ripley's on-screen faction with Dominik Mysterio, stopped Vega's momentum with a Riptide.

This incident caught the attention of fans as Ripley's cover resembled Cargill's. Cargill recently defended her title against Taya Valkyrie and squashed Gia Scott on AEW Dynamite and Rampage, respectively.

Humble Goldberg @goldberg_humble Looks like Rhea Ripley paid tribute to Jade Cargill at WWE Backlash Looks like Rhea Ripley paid tribute to Jade Cargill at WWE Backlash https://t.co/Yy6Oy5jrqm

It is interesting to note the subtle nods and references made between wrestlers in different promotions.

What are your thoughts on Rhea Ripley's match against Zelina at Backlash? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Secret behind Brock Lesnar ATTACKING Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW revealed

Poll : 0 votes