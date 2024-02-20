“Omg make it happen Tony,” “You would OWN him” - Fans go berserk as 15-year WWE veteran receives offer to return to AEW

Fans have gone into a frenzy since an AEW star laid out the challenge to a former WWE Superstar to wrestle at All In 2024. The star being invited was Matt Cardona.

The Indy God is a former WWE Superstar who worked in the promotion for almost 15 years. During his tenure, he wrestled under the ring name Zack Ryder. He was released from the company in 2020.

In a recent interview, Dustin stated that he will retire in two or four years. In response, Matt called him out, saying, "I want Dustin".

Earlier today, Rhodes took to Twitter to respond to the Indy God by inviting the former Intercontinental Champion to compete at AEW All In.

"I hear @TheMattCardona wants to wrestle me? #AEWALLIN would be cool!! I would be honored to whoop the Indy God!! I'd bloody him up," Dustin Rhodes wrote..

This sent the fans into a frenzy, with many asking AEW President Tony Khan to make it happen. Take a look at some of the reactions below :

Chelsea Green thinks Matt Cardona could return to WWE

While speaking on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, Matt's wife and superstar, Chelsea Green claimed he could return to the Stamford-based promotion.

"I am patiently waiting. Because not that I want to be partnered up with him [Matt Cardona] in WWE. That would be great. I think we could have an amazing mixed match, tag team division, whatever it is. But I don’t know. I don’t know why, I would love to know why. I would love to be a fly on the wall of kind of like the meetings of the top guys in WWE. But I do feel like in my heart of hearts, it’s only a matter of time, it feels crazy that he wouldn’t be," Green said.

Fans are waiting to see if Matt will return to AEW for a match against Dustin Rhodes.

