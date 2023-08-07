"OMG is he seriously teasing leaving" - Fans think Finn Balor would quit WWE to join heel AEW stable after SummerSlam loss

WWE Superstar Finn Balor might be considering leaving WWE, and fans already have a creative plan for him if he decides to sign with AEW in the future.

At SummerSlam 2023, Finn Balor challenged Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. The match was advertised as "7 years in the making" as Balor defeated Rollins at SummerSlam 2016 to win the Universal title and has been waiting for another world title ever since.

Furthermore, fans were also expecting The Judgment Day member to win after a failed attempt at Money in the Bank last month. However, Finn was again handed disappointment as he suffered a humiliating loss despite being close to winning the title.

Meanwhile, wrestling Twitter is seemingly dejected with another loss for the Prince, as this might have been the last shot at a world title victory for him in WWE. A fan also speculated that he might leave the Stamford-based promotion after another crushing defeat.

Moreover, a user shared a tweet speculating Balor may be joining AEW to join the heel faction, Dark Order, as Prince "Se7en" Devitt and go for a fresh start.

Reacting to the speculation, fans seem all in for the idea and have their opinions on how All Elite Wrestling will be a better platform for him after consecutive disappointment in WWE.

Check out the reactions below:

mADSOHSHAS @CMPUNKFAN1922 @DorbyAllen OMG is he seriously teasing leaving

Krooked32 @JoshuaDunn32 @DorbyAllen Honestly him as their leader would be awesome

Man (Kind Of) @mankindof_wwe @DorbyAllen Need Finn to lose his mind and just go full-on Zodiac from now until his contract’s up

Finn Balor reflects on the possibility of joining AEW

Before arriving on the WWE scene, Finn Balor worked with some of the world's best talents on the indie scene and in NJPW. He was also once the leader of Bullet Club.

Balor has also worked with AEW's The Elite members, Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, in the past and has commented on the possibility of working with them again. He also teased about potentially going All Elite while talking to Haus of Wrestling:

“I would love to get an opportunity to work with those guys again, but, once they’re happy in their situation, that’s all that really matters to me. The Bucks and Kenny, great guys, had a great working relationship with them in New Japan. Hopefully, in the future, we’ll get to work together again. Whether it’s here, there, or somewhere else, who knows? But I’m happy here. They’re happy there.” [H/T Wrestlezone]

Weighing in on "there," Balor said he is not opposed to "here, there, or anywhere" if he gets the opportunity in the future. Henceforth, only time will tell whether fans will ever witness Finn Balor (fka Prince Devitt) in AEW.

