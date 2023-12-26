"On your mother’s fat t*ts" - Top AEW star savagely roasts fan for criticizing him

A top guy in AEW known for his savage and hilarious promos recently took an NSFW shot at a fan for criticizing him.

The name in question is none other than current AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman. Besides his in-ring talent, MJF is famous for roasting his opponents with savage promos. He is currently feuding with Samoa Joe in All Elite Wrestling.

A fan on Twitter recently posted, "You s**k," and tagged MJF. The AEW World Champion noticed the tweet and reacted to the criticism in his style:

"On your mother’s fat t*ts. Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals!" Friedman replied.

MJF addresses the constant criticism of AEW

The Tony Khan-led promotion has faced tons of criticism online because of the different aspects of its programming.

MJF recently addressed the "non-constructive" criticism towards All Elite Wrestling while speaking to SEScoops. Here is what he said:

“Yeah, well, here’s why. I’m actually going to relate this to Judaism because I’m very good at my job, When you think about why people hate us and why we constantly get attacked. It’s because we’re different. And being different makes people uncomfortable. I genuinely feel the reason that a lot of the time, you’ll find a lot of — and don’t get me wrong, there’s most certainly constructive criticism online, genuinely, but you’ll find a lot of non-constructive criticism online." [H/T Yahoo]

MJF is slated to defend his gold against Samoa Joe at the Worlds End pay-per-view on December 30. He is also involved in an intriguing program with The Devil, and fans are eager to find out what's next in the storyline. Will the mystery attacker reveal his real identity at the upcoming pay-per-view? Only time will tell.

