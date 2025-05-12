"One of the best talents in the whole world" - Mercedes Mone was captivated by top star before signing with AEW

Mercedes Mone is one of AEW's top stars, but she doesn't stand at the top of the mountain in Tony Khan's promotion. That spot still belongs to "Timeless" Toni Storm, who holds the AEW Women's World Championship in her record-setting fourth reign.

The CEO is set to face Jamie Hayter in the Owen Hart Cup finals at Double or Nothing, with the winner going on to challenge Toni Storm for her title at All In Texas on July 12. Mone recently lost her NJPW STRONG Women's Title but still holds the TBS Championship and RevPro's Undisputed British Women's Title. She's hoping to add an even bigger accolade to her collection, but she knows how big a challenge that will be.

In a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, Mercedes Mone gushed about Toni Storm, calling her one of the best talents in the world. She revealed that she had been captivated by the Timeless star even before signing with AEW:

"I am blown away by her work," Mone said. "Before I even thought about signing with AEW, I was watching Toni weeks upon weeks, and I was so captivated by her charisma, character, and presence. I think she is not only one of the best women, (she is) one of the best talents in the whole world. I've never seen a woman captivate a character so on demand like she does. She brings so much to AEW, and I can't wait to take that all away from her [laughs]." [H/T: Fightful]

Mercedes Mone expects to headline AEW All In Texas

Despite having Jamie Hayter in her way before she gets a shot at Toni Storm, Mercedes Mone is already looking ahead to All In Texas, where she expects to challenge for the AEW Women's World Championship.

In the same interview with Denise Salcedo, The CEO hyped the event as AEW's Super Bowl and compared herself to music megastar Beyoncé:

"I can feel the emotions right now. I feel like I’m about to cry, but I’m going to save that for Texas. Um, but really, that’s what I’ve been dreaming about—main eventing All In. This is our Super Bowl. This is our biggest pay-per-view of the year. And you’re talking to the biggest star in all of professional wrestling, all of women’s wrestling. I put women’s wrestling on the map. So, to do that in Texas… well, I am the Beyoncé of wrestling, and I cannot wait to show everybody not only my gear, my outfit, the look, but just the match alone."

Despite recently losing her NJPW title, Mercedes Mone is still undefeated in AEW. It remains to be seen whether she can best Jamie Hayter in the Owen Hart Cup finals.

