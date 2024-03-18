"One last 'Mania match," "There’s no place for him in WWE" - Fans react to the idea of top AEW star having one last run

A former AEW World Champion has just addressed the possibility of him returning to WWE sometime in the future. Fans had mixed reactions as some believed the promotion did not need him, while others wanted him to have a final run with them. This would be Chris Jericho.

It has been six years since The Ocho departed from the Stamford-based promotion. He left a legacy for himself, being a Grand Slam Champion and the man to have the most reigns as Intercontinental Champion. He has also made a name for himself elsewhere, winning major titles in AEW, NJPW, and ROH at points in his career.

Chris Jericho was recently on the Gabby AF podcast, and he was asked whether he had intentions of returning to WWE. He mentioned that, seeing as his previous company had changed in some ways, and he was happy where he was currently, he had no intentions of leaving AEW.

Fans had different perspectives on the situation. Some did not want him to go back to WWE, as they felt that he was not needed there and that he may stick to his current arrangements.

Other fans believed that he could return somewhere along the road, and they believed he could have one final run, or if nothing of the sort materializes, maybe he could return for an induction into the Hall of Fame.

Chris Jericho claims Swerve Strickland will eventually become AEW World Champion

On the same podcast, Chris Jericho talked about Swerve Strickland and whether he could dethrone Samoa Joe and become the World Champion.

He claimed that eventually, Swerve could become the world champion. He acknowledged how he was fitting to be a champion in all areas and was just who they needed as the world champion to represent AEW.

"I'm a huge fan of Swerve. I think eventually he'll be our world champion. I mean, it's just a matter of time at this point. And he's got the cool factor. He's new. He's fresh. He can talk. He looks great. I mean, he's a guy that can be a crossover super-duper star, which is, I think, what AEW needs to go to the next level, someone like Swerve..." [34:38 - 35:00]

In the wrestling industry, the stars should never say never, as stranger things have happened. It remains to be seen whether Jericho will have one more WWE run before he retires.