“One more member of Bloodline,””He should join Jimmy and Jey” - Fans think a free agent is WWE bound after rejecting AEW

WWE is the place for the Bloodline, and fans think that a particular free agent should sign for the Triple H-led promotion instead of AEW. The faction is one of the most talked about in recent times.

The free agent in question is Zilla Fatu, the son of the late Umaga. He has been making waves with his latest interview, in which he revealed that he would be interested in joining WWE, given his family's long history with the company.

He clarified that his story differs from the other Bloodline members, thereby hinting that a move to AEW could be possible. The fans, on the other hand, were not so sure and said that he would soon be seen with World Wrestling Entertainment.

They reasoned that, given his family’s history with the company, they would not miss out on him. Others claimed that he is ready for a move to NXT, where he could hone his skills before making it big on the main roster.

Fan reactions

Zilla Fatu said that he is in no rush to join WWE

The son of Umaga gave an interview with Joey Franchize, in which he said that he would be interested in joining WWE given his family’s history.

In the same interview, he shared how his famous family members laid the company's foundation and how he is blessed to be a part of it. He later pointed out that he was not rushing to join the company as he was happy on the independent scene.

"The people that came before me, you gotta give them their flowers, like Afa and Sika, like Snuka and The Rock and Peter Maivia. Those guys really started this foundation for our family. Then obviously The Rock, Rikishi, my uncle, [Yokozuna], they all took it to a whole nother level. Then you got Roman [Reigns], The Usos, The Bloodline, they, taking it to a whole another level. So, it’s really a family business for real, and I’m just so happy and blessed to be a part of this. I’m coming up too. Like I said, I’m on the indies. But I’m not in no rush, " he said.

It will be interesting when he finally makes his move to WWE, fulfills his potential, and adds to the Bloodline.

