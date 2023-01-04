Fans have called for Tony Khan to bring back CM Punk as the former WWE star touted his popularity on social media.

Punk has not been seen in any capacity since winning the AEW Championship at All Out 2022. Following the show, he was involved in an altercation with The Elite in what has become known as 'Brawl Out'. The Cult of Personality was suspended along with all else involved. Still, it's unknown when or whether he will return, as he also suffered a long-term tricep injury at the Chicago event.

The Elite have since returned and will conclude their Best-of-Seven Series against Death Triangle for the Trios Tag Titles. However, there has been no official word on the matter as far as Punk is concerned.

It emerged recently that Punk had topped the charts for the most-watched AEW YouTube videos in 2022. This impressive stat only cements his affinity with the fan base. He even touted the figures as he posted them on his Instagram story.

Wrestling Twitter has since had its say, suggesting that CM Punk knows his value in AEW and was letting the world know.

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 CM Punk’s IG Story looks interesting. He basically said “You might not like me, but I’m still HIM” CM Punk’s IG Story looks interesting. He basically said “You might not like me, but I’m still HIM” 😭 https://t.co/7XwXBegi4I

Others opined that only fans of The Elite don't want the two-time WWE Champion to return.

jas✯n @stretchjayy @TheEnemiesPE3 wheres the lie? only elite fanboys dislike em. he’ll be back @TheEnemiesPE3 wheres the lie? only elite fanboys dislike em. he’ll be back

James @James_Pistone @TheEnemiesPE3 He is the dollars and the cents @TheEnemiesPE3 He is the dollars and the cents

J.Mack @mackey_jermaine Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 CM Punk’s IG Story looks interesting. He basically said “You might not like me, but I’m still HIM” CM Punk’s IG Story looks interesting. He basically said “You might not like me, but I’m still HIM” 😭 https://t.co/7XwXBegi4I Punk gone always be THAT dude & them Jeff Hardy numbers was hitting too!! twitter.com/theenemiespe3/… Punk gone always be THAT dude & them Jeff Hardy numbers was hitting too!! twitter.com/theenemiespe3/…

Brooksi @JannBrooks434 @TheEnemiesPE3 This is the perfect set up for a heel Punk run. I hope they make it happen @TheEnemiesPE3 This is the perfect set up for a heel Punk run. I hope they make it happen

Punk won the AEW World Title twice in 2022. Due to injuries and suspension, he only defended the title once, which was his unification loss to Interim champion Jon Moxley.

If you're interested in sports betting, the Chicago Bears play the Minnesota Vikings this weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Make Your First Deposit. Bet $5+ on any sport pre-game ML, and get $150 if Your Bet Wins on Draft Kings.

Dax Harwood wants the former WWE star to return to AEW

Fans aren't the only ones to call for CM Punk's return. FTR member Dax Harwood recently made a plea to all involved in the Brawl Out to put their grievances aside so he can return.

"This is my plea to all four guys. Please find a way to make it work. If we can make it work, we can set up the future of professional wrestling for a long time... When you think about it, unselfishly, we're doing this for 20-30 years down the road so guys and girls can make a living," said Harwood. [H/T Fightful]

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ On his Podcast, Dax Harwood talked about the FaceTime call he had with CM Punk after #AEW All Out. On his Podcast, Dax Harwood talked about the FaceTime call he had with CM Punk after #AEW All Out. https://t.co/IskgT6T5AS

The plea comes as no surprise given the bond Harwood and his FTR partner Cash Wheeler have forged with the former WWE star. They were reportedly scheduled for a Trios run last year. Only time will tell whether Punk does return, however.

Would you like CM Punk to return to AEW? Or perhaps WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

Guess which WWE legend Goldberg was inspired by? More details here.

Poll : 0 votes