"Only one who can dethrone Roman Reigns!!" - Twitter erupts after major AEW star signs the WWE Championship

The wrestling world reacted to a major AEW star signing the WWE Championship belt following this week's Dynamite. That talent is none other than Darby Allin.

A young fan gave Allin a replica WWE Title belt to sign after the latest edition of the Wednesday night show went off the air. The former TNT Champion had a confused look at first and after a long pause, signed the memorabilia.

It was a hilarious moment, and the fans at the ringside area certainly enjoyed Allin's amusing reaction. The Twitterati erupted as soon as the video clip was shared on social media, and below are some of the comments to the same:

Could Darby Allin become the AEW World Champion at Double or Nothing 2023?

On this week's edition of Dynamite, Darby Allin teamed up with Jack Perry to take on AEW World Champion MJF and Sammy Guevara in a match with major implications for the Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

Towards the end of the high-intensity bout in the main event, The Devil and The Spanish God finally turned on one another, leading to Perry and Allin getting the pinfall victory after a Coffin Drop on Guevara. Shortly after, the Pillars Four-Way match was officially confirmed for the marquee event.

While MJF has tried everything in his power to avoid a multi-man clash, he has ultimately failed to do so, and his title is in serious jeopardy now.

Among the three challengers, Darby Allin has been presented as the biggest threat, and it remains to be seen if he becomes the AEW World Champion for the first time later this month.

