"Only Triple H can save him," "Fumbled big time" - Fans blast AEW for misusing top star

Wrestling fans on Twitter expressed their disappointment in AEW's handling of former TNT Champion Wardlow.

Once the formidable bodyguard of MJF, Wardlow's presence has been notably lacking recently, leaving fans yearning for his return and a chance to showcase his talents.

The former three-time TNT Champion has remained absent from AEW programming since losing his title to Luchasaurus on the June 17 episode of Collision. While his title reign was respectable, and he managed to connect with the audience, the promising star appears to be sidelined without the proper opportunity to shine.

Twitter has become a platform for fans to voice their opinions on AEW's handling of Mr. Mayhem's character. Some fans claim that Tony Khan appears to favor smaller wrestlers over larger ones, which might explain the lack of opportunities for powerful competitors like Wardlow.

Some believe that Wardlow could fit in WWE under the leadership of Triple H, with dream matchups with the likes of Cody Rhodes and even Brock Lesnar could await him.

It remains to be seen what Tony Khan has in store for Wardlow once he makes his return to TV.

AEW star Wardlow talks about being absent from TV

Mr. Mayhem revealed that he is feeling depressed for being absent for nearly two months from AEW TV. Since losing his TNT Championship, Wardlow has remained absent from television.

During an interview with Fandom Spotlite, Wardlow shared that he has been feeling really down because he hasn't been able to do much for the past couple of months.

"It is very surreal for me to be sitting up here, and I think these two gentlemen [Danhausen and Ethan Page] would agree. I think we all have similar come-ups in the business. We’ve been grinding for years. We’ve probably dreamed and wished of getting moments like these our whole lives. So I’ve been off TV for almost a couple months, and I’ve been very depressed," said Wardlow.

He continued:

"Wrestling is my everything. It makes me happy. So today, I feel like me again for the first time in months. So I just want to say thank you guys for coming out because you guys really flip a switch in my mind and my heart that I needed, so thank you."

According to reports, Wardlow faced passport-related issues a few months ago, which prevented his entry into Canada for AEW programming.

