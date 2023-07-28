"Oooo....so I'm hearing HHH & Steph v Cody & Brandi at Wrestlemania???" - Fans go into a frenzy after former WWE star reveals dream opponent 

Fans recently went into a frenzy as former AEW and WWE star Brandi Rhodes shared her list of dream opponents. The list includes WWE stars such as Stephanie McMahon, Becky Lynch, and many more.

The last time the 40-year-old star wrestled was back in January 2022 on a taping of AEW Dark: Elevation. She was part of The Nightmare Family along with her husband, Cody Rhodes. Later she formed her own faction called The Nightmare Collective.

Early last year, both Cody and Brandi Rhodes left the Jacksonville-based promotion. Since then, The American Nightmare has returned to WWE while his wife decided to stay away from pro wrestling.

Earlier tonight, Brandi Rhodes took to Twitter to share the list of stars she would want to compete against in pro wrestling.

"I rarely tweet about wrestling these days...but here are 10 people I never wrestled but really wanted to. 1) Becky Lynch 2) Bayley 3) Bianca Belair 4) Maki Itoh 5) Kylie Rae 6) Madusa 7) Mickie James 8) Lita 9) Stephanie McMahon 10) Serena Deeb. Which would have been most fun?" Brandi Rhodes tweeted.

Check out the tweet below:

Some fans were elated to see Stephanie McMahon on the list, while others thought that Brandi versus Becky would be a great bout. Others speculated that a mixed-gender tag team match could take place. Cody and Brandi Rhodes could face Triple H and former Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon.

Fans want to see Cody and Brandi wrestle Triple H and Stephanie McMahon

Brandi Rhodes was the person who pushed Cody Rhodes to wrestle at WWE Hell in a Cell

Last year, The American Nightmare made his return to the Stamford-based promotion at WrestleMania 38. He started his journey with a feud against Seth 'Freakin' Rollins. The two were set to wrestle in their third bout at WWE Hell In a Cell.

The match almost did not happen as the former TNT Champion tore his pectoral muscle during a workout session. But despite the injury, Rhodes wrestled the match and also managed to defeat The Visionary.

During the premiere of the WWE Documentary, The American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes, Chris Van Vliet caught up with Brandi Rhodes. The 40-year-old star mentioned that she wanted her husband to wrestle at the event.

"I was that person that wanted him to. And I did check with Doc Amann, to make sure that I was giving sound advice because I was like, ‘Well, if nothing really worse can come of the situation, if you feel okay with it, then I’m giving my blessing too.’ So yeah, I mean, I was a performer. So I know I know the feeling like if you can, you want to make it happen and those people are counting on you. And you know, people bought tickets for the show, to see the main event with Cody and Seth. So yeah, if you can do it, do it.” [H/T - Inside The Ropes]

Rhodes recently revealed that she will not be returning to the squared circle anytime soon.

Would you like to see Brandi Rhodes return to WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

