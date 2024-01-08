Paige VanZant says she once farted in front of her husband right after he confessed his feelings for her

Paige VanZant is one of the finest female wrestling and MMA talents out there. She's married to Austin Vanderford, and the two have a podcast through which they converse with their fans and share interesting stories about their life.

In the latest episode of the podcast Paige and Austin: A Kicka** Lovestory, they discussed what almost every married couple has experienced at least once in their life - their better half farting while they are around.

Paige, to her credit, shared the first time she farted in front of her husband, and the incident is as funny as it's heart-warming.

"This is the first time I farted in front of my husband. We are in the back of one of our coach's cars and we are on our way to go fishing. Obviously we are dating each other, things are good, super-intimate, we are definitely a couple. We are leaving his house and are headed to the fishing spot. We are cuddled up in the back. And (he) said, 'I think I am falling in love with you.' And I said 'I know I love you.' And then, I farted," she said. [43:00 - 43:56]

Paige VanZant talks about relationship jealousy between them

Paige VanZant and Austin have been married since 2018, and have carved a niche for themselves as an athletic couple. The two have been quite open about how they manage their relationship, and '12 Gauge' recently spoke about how there's no jealousy in their relationship and why.

"I think that a big thing why jealousy starts is the lack of communication and there is a lack of like, just general trust, where you don't trust the person. Then you're gonna start getting jealous. It's like all of a sudden your phone starts ringing in the middle of the night, I'm definitely never curious who it is because I know exactly who's calling."

Paige made several appearances in AEW during 2021 and 2022, last appearing in the promotion in May 2022 at Double or Nothing.

