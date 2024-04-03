"Papa H might take a 3rd L,""TK just won’t stop" - Fans erupt after rumors of top free agents joining AEW emerge

Fans have happily reacted to the possibility that another set of major free agents may be on their way to AEW. Motor City Machine Guns could join the great number of stars who joined the Tony Khan-company in 2024.

The Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin team is a world-renowned tag team that will hit free agency after they have opted not to renew their contract with TNA. The duo has held several major tag team golds across the industry, but they have also had great solo runs, even becoming world champions.

PWInsider recently reported that the Motor City Machine Guns will become free agents this week. However, they will continue to appear on TNA TV until April 18. The report also mentioned how sources within the company believe that AEW could be their next destination.

Most fans loved the idea of seeing them on the Jacksonville-based promotion. They believed that MCMG could be game changers and make a real impact in the tag team division. Some fans also thought that AEW was the perfect destination for them.

Other fans immediately thought of a dream match and wanted to see the duo take on FTR.

Another fan also mentioned that once this is official, this could be another set of free agents that Triple-H led WWE missed out on this past month alone, seeing as both Mercedes Moné and Kazuchika Okada are officially All Elite.

Young Bucks teased MTMG's AEW arrival

Last week on Dynamite, the Young Bucks seemingly teased the arrival of the Motor City Machine Guns.

During their quarterfinal match against Private Party, the EVPs pulled out all the stops to put their opponents away, even veering away from their usual move set. At one point in the match, they hit an interesting Sit-Out Powerbomb and Slice Bread #2 combo.

This was one of the finisher moves of MCMG, known as Made in Detroit, and it may not be a coincidence that they pulled out this move for their match.

Nothing is official, and it remains to be seen where their next destination will be unless an official contract with AEW is signed.

