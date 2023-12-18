“Papa's calling you home,” “Royal Rumble entry” - WWE Universe reacts after AEW star releases poll about his future 

A certain AEW star has recently talked about his plans for 2024, as he wanted to know what the fans thought of this. He teased reprising his past personas. This would be Shawn Spears (fka Tye Dillinger).

Spears has had two stints in WWE, but he was more popular in his second run with the gimmick of being "The Perfect 10" Tye Dillinger. He then departed the company in 2019. Shortly after, he made his debut in AEW as a heel. He became known as the "Chairman" after he went around literally carrying a steel chair and attacking several stars on the roster.

On Twitter earlier today, Shawn Spears mentioned both of his personas. He asked fans where they wanted to see "The Chairman" or "The Perfect 10" show up in 2024. With him being part of the stars whose contracts expire next year, he could end up somewhere else if he does not re-sign with All Elite Wrestling.

Most fans immediately named WWE as the destination that they wanted, and they also wished for his Perfect 10 gimmick to return. Fans suggested that he should come out at number 10 for this year's Royal Rumble, similar to what he did back in 2017. One fan also wished that he could return with his wife former WWE Superstar Peyton Royce.

AEW star Shawn Spears says he's a "cheeky devil"

A few days ago, Shawn Spears referred to the Devil of AEW. This was not confirmed as it was without context.

He took to Twitter to post a one-sentence tweet. Considering how the Devil had been making their presence known once more in AEW, this may not be a mere coincidence, and what others see as a joke could be a clue to the mystery of the man in the mask's identity.

Following two stints with All Elite Wrestling and WWE respectively, it will be interesting to see where the next chapter of his career takes him, as he could be heading towards the latter stages of his wrestling career.

Where would you want Shawn Spears to sign with? Let us know in the comments section below.