"Paul Heyman will want him back" - Fans react to the possibility of former WWE Champion returning after many months

During the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, a former WWE Champion made his return to television after many months. The star in question is none other than Rob Van Dam.

On Dynamite, the ECW legend faced Jack Perry for the FTW Championship in an FTW Rules bout. The stipulation essentially meant that the competitors could use the weapons of their choice to secure the win.

Rob Van Dam showcased his signature high-flying moves during the match. The bout reached its climax when RVD argued with the referee. Following this, Jack Perry managed to deliver a low blow on the former ECW Champion. Perry emerged victorious by executing a clever counter to RVD's split-legged moonsault.

While Rob Van Dam's AEW appearance had fans buzzing with excitement, it's important to note that he has not officially signed a contract with the promotion.

Fans took to Twitter to react to RVD's debut. Some fans believe that Triple H and Paul Heyman might be interested in bringing the veteran back to WWE. Others want him to sign with AEW and have electrifying clashes against Kenny Omega and other top talents.

Former WWE Superstar Rob Van Dam broke his silence after losing on AEW Dynamite

Former WWE Superstar RVD expressed his gratitude for the tremendous support he received from the AEW fans.

In an exclusive backstage interview with Jerry Lynn following his electrifying match on Dynamite, Rob Van Dam shared his heartfelt sentiments about the overwhelming response from the fans to his AEW debut.

"Well, it felt pretty awesome going out there tonight, I've got to say. I count on the fans [and the] positive energy that they bring. I rely on connecting with them, but I'm still overwhelmed when they all have RVD signs and they're all, in unison, chanting for me. Like it always exceeds my expectations, and when that moment is real, and I'm connected to them, it's nothing but love. Love is the most powerful energy in the universe," said Van Dam.

After his debut, Fightful Select revealed that the response from backstage to RVD's performance on Dynamite has been notably positive.

