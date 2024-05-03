"Pay Cena 50 million a year or something" - Fans concerned after AEW gets some unwanted news about Dynamite

John Cena is on the minds of AEW fans. He recently grabbed headlines for appearing at WrestleMania and also earlier when he appeared at the WWE NXT episode that clashed with Dynamite in October 2023. And now, the WWE Superstar was on fans' minds when news about the ratings of the latest Dynamite show came to the fore.

The May 1 episode of Dynamite saw Kenny Omega return to programming. The former world champion had to be stretchered out after a vicious attack by The Young Bucks, Kazuchika Okada, and Jack Perry.

However, the ratings for the Dynamite episode were among the lowest ever, and this information quickly went viral. Fans online voiced their opinions, and it included one fan suggesting that the Jacksonville-based promotion should sign John Cena.

"AEW Dynamite: 703,000. One the LOWEST RATED episodes of Dynamite in the history of AEW.This is what happens when you let RATINGS KILLERS like the Young Bucks and Jack Perry run your show," the post read.

Like the original post criticized The Young Bucks, several replies blamed the dismal ratings squarely on The Young Bucks.

"Nobody like the Bucks," one post read.

Another one thought that former AEW World Champion MJF should return.

"They really need MJF back," the user posted.

And yet another felt sorry for Kenny Omega.

"I feel so sad for Kenny man, he came out trying to bring ratings to this mess and he actually delivered a great promo and people still didnt tune in," the user posted.

Yet another post referred to when Tony Khan wore a neck-brace to the NFL Drafts to sell his in-ring attack at the hands of Jack Perry and The Young Bucks on a previous episode.

"So the NFL Network stunt didn't work," the post read.

Other posts suggested Khan should sign up John Cena and Jinder Mahal. Rumors about Mahal joining AEW recently hit the headlines after he was released from WWE.

"AEW needs Jinder Mahal lol," another user posted.

One fan asked AEW to pay John Cena 50 million to join their ranks.

John Cena has given his opinion about AEW earlier

John Cena is one of the most decorated stars in professional wrestling with 16 world titles. The star is currently making waves in Hollywood with one stellar performance after another.

He recently appeared on Insight with Chris Van Vliet and spoke about AEW.

"There’s room for competition and competition is great. Just because you don’t wear the company brand I have doesn’t mean you are a bad performer," John Cena said.

He shared the stage with the former AEW World Champion MJF at the premiere of the Hollywood movie The Iron Claw. It is based on the life and times of the Von Erich Family. MJF played Lance Von Erich, the professional wrestler billed as a family member of the Von Erich family during matches, but wasn't.

It remains to be seen how Tony Khan will react to the disappointing ratings.

