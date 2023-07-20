"Paying tribute to his mentor" - Fans spot major Cody Rhodes reference during AEW Dynamite match

Cody Rhodes was referenced tonight on AEW Dynamite. This took place during the finals of the Blind Eliminator Tournament to decide the next challengers to FTR's World Tag Team titles.

The final match featured Adam Cole and MJF taking on the duo of Daniel Garcia and Sammy Guevara of the Jericho Appreciation Society. The match was entertaining from start to finish, and saw many hilarious moments from the bunch. However, they delivered when needed, as Better than You Bay Bay won and earned a title shot.

After hitting a dive to the outside during the match, MJF started strutting across the floor outside the ring. This was similar to Cody Rhodes' hilarious walk during Backlash this year, which trended across the internet.

Fans were quick to spot the similarity and gave their various reactions to it.

CrispyWrestling

MJF did the Cody Rhodes walk

Several fans mentioned how The American Nightmare could be watching this with a smile, considering how he was one of MJF's mentors at the start of AEW.

Another fan even posted the meme of Rhodes doing the walk with a Spongebob background, as Rhodes' walk was compared to Squidward walking.

Fan Reaction # 1

Fan Reaction # 2

Several fans reacted sarcastically, immediately mentioning how AEW copied WWE, and MJF was mocking Cody.

Fan Reaction # 4

Fan Reaction # 5

Cody Rhodes was spotted holding a major WWE title

The American Nightmare was recently seen holding the WWE Women's Tag Team Title belt, specifically the one that belonged to Chelsea Green. Just recently, Green and her partner Sonya Deville became the new champions after dethroning Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

Cody Rhodes was seen featured in a video clip part of a slideshow Chelsea Green posted on her Instagram page. He was seen holding the title while in a conversation with others.

It seems as if, as of recently, anything Cody-related has been appearing on the internet as of late. Aside from his feud with Brock Lesnar being talked about across the industry, other iconic moments of his have made their way to other promotions.

What are your reactions to Cody Rhodes becoming one of the most talked about superstars as of late? Let us know in the comments section below.