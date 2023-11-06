"People are such a**holes" - WWE legend comes out in support of MJF and AEW following criticism over poor ratings

A WWE legend has defended AEW World Champion MJF and the company itself following a large amount of discourse that has emerged regarding recent TV ratings.

Many people thought Maxwell Jacob Friedman's blockbuster World Championship match with Kenny Omega on the October 21 edition of AEW Collision would have given the show a big ratings boost. However, the show only had a small boost from the previous week, jumping from 504,000 viewers to 518,000.

Some people on social media saw this as a poor number, considering the show went up against the MLB World Series, which was watched by a record-low amount of people. But during a recent edition of his "Kliq This" podcast, the WWE legend in question, Kevin Nash, said he believes that some people are just being petty and trying to find excuses to bad-mouth All Elite Wrestling.

“One of the things said like ‘MJF, is he not a draw?’ I’m thinking ‘they still half a million views,’ and—people are such a**holes. Like yeah ‘it was against the World Series,’ and then in the next paragraph the guy says ‘yeah but it was also the lowest World Series game ever, least viewed World Series game ever.’ They’ve always got something.” [34:22-35:04]

MJF will defend his AEW World Championship this week on Dynamite

It's safe to say that MJF has been very busy keeping on top of everyone who has their eyes on his championship titles. The Gunns and The Gates of Agony want his ROH Tag Team Championships. Samoa Joe, Wardlow, and Jay White still want the AEW World Championship, and he has just had to defeat Kenny Omega to keep hold of his Triple B.

But will he walk out of Dynamite still the AEW World Champion? One man who doesn't want that to happen is his upcoming opponent, Daniel Garcia, who called out MJF on the most recent edition of Rampage.

The match was signed for this week's edition of Dynamite, meaning that the winner of the bout will move on to Full Gear to face Jay White, who currently has possession of the physical belt.

