People within WWE upset about not signing top AEW star - Reports

Recent reports have claimed that some people within WWE were upset about not signing a top star, who is now a part of AEW.

Will Ospreay signed with All Elite Wrestling at Full Gear 2023, but he recently became a full-time official roster member after finishing his commitments with New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) last month.

Ospreay became the hottest free agent after leaving NJPW, with fans speculating about his next move. The talented wrestler eventually joined Tony Khan's promotion.

While Tony Khan was understandably delighted to have The Aerial Assassin in his company, some people in WWE were equally upset after losing Will Ospreay to a rival promotion.

In a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer disclosed that a few people in WWE were expecting Ospreay to join the promotion after being impressed by the AEW star's work in NJPW.

"The thing with Ospreay is that I know people in that company who are very, very high on him, and they were very upset! I don't say very upset, but upset surely they didn't get him because they knew he was this good. And they just thought that he's a guy who can be like a real major player here," said Meltzer. [H/T: Wrestlingnews]

Triple H made a poultry offer to AEW star Will Ospreay

Despite being one of the top names in the pro wrestling industry, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H reportedly offered a meager amount to Will Ospreay.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter disclosed that the sports entertainment juggernaut couldn't sign The Aerial Assassin because Hunter didn't make the right monetary offer.

"It was noted by people in WWE that when Will Ospreay made the deal with AEW, while nobody would say it publicly, Paul Levesque and WWE made an offer way too low," Meltzer added. [H/T: WrestlePurists on X]

Expand Tweet

Ospreay wrestled his first match as an official AEW roster star at the Revolution pay-per-view earlier this month. The 30-year-old emerged victorious against Konosuke Takeshita in what turned out to be a grueling match.

Poll : Did you watch the Revolution PPV? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion