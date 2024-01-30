"Phil was terrified for his life out there" - Fans make wild claims about WWE Superstar injuring CM Punk on The Young Bucks' behalf

Former WWE and AEW World Champion CM Punk reportedly injured his triceps during the 2024 men's Royal Rumble match, and fans on the internet have a wild theory that the top RAW star did it to him on The Young Bucks' behalf.

The WWE Superstar in question is Drew McIntyre. The history between CM Punk and The Young Bucks in AEW is very well documented. Well, in case you are not aware, Punk was involved in the infamous "brawl out" incident with The Bucks and Kenny Omega after the All Out 2022 media scrum.

Nearly a year after the incident, the Second City Saint got fired from AEW and made his WWE return at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. Meanwhile, Punk reportedly suffered a tricep injury due to Drew McIntyre during the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match and is expected to be out of action for the next several months, including missing WrestleMania 40.

While this could be an accident, fans on the internet have a completely different theory. Many fans feel Drew injured Punk on purpose because The Young Bucks wanted him out and asked McIntyre to do so.

Well, this is a wild theory but here is what the fans had to say on the "X" social media platform:

Fans speculating Drew McIntyre injured Punk for The Young Bucks

Moreover, many other fans had different theories regarding the unfortunate injury suffered by Punk:

Fans saying Tony Khan and others were involved in Punk's injury

CM Punk got attacked by Drew McIntyre on RAW

On the most recent episode of WWE RAW, CM Punk addressed fans and made a heartbreaking announcement that he would miss WrestleMania 40. He was later interrupted by Drew McIntyre, and the duo had a heated confrontation.

At the end of the segment, McIntyre remorselessly attacked an injured Punk and targeted his torn tricep before Sami Zayn came to the latter's rescue. Only time will tell when the Best in the World will make his in-ring return.

How do you feel about CM Punk potentially missing WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comment section!

