Photo: Absent AEW star reunites with Sting

An AEW star, who has been absent from the company's programming for around a year now, was recently spotted at an event with The Icon Sting. The talent in question is Danhausen. The star has been with the Tony Khan-led promotion since 2022.

Danhausen made his All Elite debut during Orange Cassidy's Lights Out match against Adam Cole at Dynamite: Beach Break in January three years ago. The face-painted star later forged a compelling tag team with HOOK, and afterward aligned himself with Cassidy and his former stable; Best Friends.

Despite his popularity among wrestling fans and his uniquely entertaining persona, Danhausen has not been featured consistently on AEW television. He wrestled his last match for the promotion way back at Worlds End 2023, and has been missing from programming since then. Although the 34-year-old star did make a surprise appearance at ROH: Final Battle 2024, that has not yet translated into an All Elite Wrestling return.

Amidst his continued hiatus, Danhausen has been plying his trade on the independent circuit, while also making appearances at different kinds of events and conventions. He was scheduled as a guest for both days of WrestleCon Indianapolis this weekend. The Very Nice, Very Evil star caught up with legendary wrestler and WWE Hall of Famer Sting presumably on the 31st of January at the aforementioned event, and recently he shared a photo with The Icon from their meet-up on X (fka Twitter).

"Wrestlecon Day 2 begins soon. Danhausen will be around 10-2:30 ish. Old Man Stinghausen rules," wrote Danhausen.

Check out Danhausen's tweet below:

The Stinger retired from pro-wrestling last year, after wrestling his final match alongside Darby Allin at Revolution 2024, defending the AEW World Tag Team Championships against The Young Bucks.

AEW's Danhausen wanted to work with Darby Allin and Sting

During his recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Danhausen named a number of All Elite competitors he was interested in having a program with, including The Outrunners, The Gunns, and "Timeless" Toni Storm. He also discussed his desire to work with Sting and Darby Allin:

“I think me with I think a six-man with me and The Outrunners would be fun. I think I could do something fun with those guys. I would still really, really like for The A** Boys to fully embrace the a** and team with me. I would love to do something with “Timeless” Toni Storm. I know she’s retired, who knows?... I really, really wish I could have teamed with Darby and Sting. It almost happened. I think there was, like, a hint of it, and then it just didn’t.” [H/T: Chrisvanvliet.com]

It remains to be seen whether Danhausen will be brought back to AEW TV anytime soon.

