[PHOTO] AEW fan spotted seemingly protesting rumored Saudi Arabian purchase of WWE during Dynamite

An AEW fan was spotted during last night's Dynamite with a sign seemingly protesting the ongoing rumors that Saudi Arabia will purchase WWE.

The new year has already been eventful with the return of Vince McMahon to WWE. In returning, he rejoined the board as Executive Chairman amid talk that the company is being prepared for a sale. Reports emerged recently that leading among the potential buyers is The Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.

It's safe to say the news went down like a lead balloon with the fanbase, as was made clear over social media. The protest could even be seen during the recent Los Angeles episode of AEW Dynamite.

As Adam Cole made his surprise return from injury, cameras caught a fan holding a sign that said "Saudi ain't Ucey". The term 'Ucey' was coined by Sami Zayn in a now-infamous WWE segment involving Zayn, Jey Uso, and Roman Reigns.

Although not explicitly stated, the sign can be taken as a protest considering the timing and context.

WWE has had an agreement in place with The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for years. The company has produced major events in the nation that have featured such bouts as Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns and Goldberg vs. The Undertaker.

What did fans make of the sign shown during AEW Dynamite?

As expected, there was almost a unanimous endorsement of the stance the sign took on the rumored deal. Plenty of Twitter users commented to praise the sign itself, while others made it clear they felt it reflected the truth of the matter.

There were also those who alleged hypocrisy based on the idea that AEW President Tony Khan's family has done business in Saudi Arabia in the past. But for the most part, fans were in agreement with the negative sentiment towards the potential deal.

Who would you like to see acquire WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

