An AEW star recently took to Twitter to share a picture from her prom.

While a pro wrestler's life is generally a busy one, a young All Elite star has managed to go through a teenager's 'rite of passage' during her time away from the squared circle. The star in question is Billie Starkz, who is only 18 years old as of now.

Billie's signing was announced by AEW commentator Tony Schiavone, although her status was not officially announced at the time. She has mostly performed on Dark, as well as going up against Jade Cargill at Battle of the Belts VI. Despite her best effort, she was unable to break Cargill's streak.

Aside from her in-ring career, she is also forging ahead with the 'normal' activities of her life. Taking to Twitter, she shared a picture of her prom attire alongside two of her friends.

The AEW star previously commented on Bayley's influence on her

While Billie Starkz is just 18 years old, she has already seen considerable success in the independent scene. According to her, WWE superstar Bayley had a major influence on her career.

Speaking in an interview with WrestlingNews.co, Billie stated:

"I was very attracted to Bayley when I first started watching wrestling, especially her NXT era. I remember a lot of that. I was very attached to that part of wrestling. There's still like a part of me who will go back and watch the matches and be like, 'Oh, this is so nice.'"

Starkz also mentioned how she eventually ended up at the current phase of her career.

"I was doing photos at the time for wrestling and just going around and taking photos. The promoter, Madman Pondo, introduced me to a training school who would train me at 13. That ended up being where I trained at Grindhouse Pro Wrestling. I was still a cheerleader at the time. I went after cheer practice one day and went to wrestling training." [H/T:WrestlingNews.co ]

Billie Starkz • ビリー・スタークス @BillieStarkz I’ll never forget when I got the email to come to #AEWDark 9 days after my birthday. Forever grateful for every opportunity and person I got to share the ring with. I’ll never forget when I got the email to come to #AEWDark 9 days after my birthday. Forever grateful for every opportunity and person I got to share the ring with. https://t.co/Oq2ggr6AZH

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for her in her career.

