[Photo] CM Punk mocks absent AEW star with cheeky new name

CM Punk recently made fun of an absent AEW star and gave him a cheeky new name. The star in question is Danhausen.

Punk made a seemingly unceremonious exit from AEW when it was reported that his contract had been terminated after a backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In. Before that, the star was also seemingly in an altercation with The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega. However, one star The Second City Saint always seemed to be on good terms with was Danhausen.

The 33-year-old recently shared a photo with former WWF Tag Team Champions Ax and Smash from Demolition. Sharing the photo on his Instagram story, CM Punk mocked his AEW friend, giving him a new nickname.

He called Danhausen, “Demolition A**”

Mr. Very Nice Very Evil suffered a chest injury last year, which put him on the shelf for eight months. He returned in November 2023 but hasn't appeared on AEW TV since December last year.

Seth Rollins calls CM Punk fragile

It is no secret that there is seemingly no love lost between Seth Rollins and CM Punk. The two stars don't leave any stone unturned to get in each other's faces. The Second City Saint was rumored to face The World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania 40 but has been ruled out of action due to an injury, which he sustained during the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match.

When asked about CM Punk during a recent interview with Wrestle Radio Australia, The Visionary made a few derogatory remarks about The Straight Edge Superstar.

"I don't wanna say I told you so but me and a lot of other people told you so. What's the line - Fragile mind, fragile body, fragile ego. I think somebody I know said something like that about him and it rings true. Look, here's the deal and I told him this in the ring. You wanna find a way to me and the World Heavyweight Championship, you're gonna have to work for it. The deal is he's just gonna have to work a little harder now."

Seth will now face Drew McIntyre at The Show of Shows this year with his World Heavyweight Championship on the line. The Scottish Psychopath punched his ticket to Mania 40 at the Elimination Chamber when he beat five other men to pick up the victory in the men's Chamber match.

