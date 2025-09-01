  • home icon
Photo: Danhausen spotted with top WWE star amid rumors of him leaving AEW

By Tejas Pagare
Published Sep 01, 2025 01:39 GMT
Danhausen is still All Elite [Image Credit: star
Danhausen is still All Elite [Image Credit: star's Instagram]

AEW star Danhausen recently shared a picture on social media with a major WWE champion. He hasn't been seen in the Jacksonville-based promotion for over a year and a half. Recently, he was seen with NXT star Ethan Page.

The Kid Curious' deal with AEW was supposed to end in July 2025, but reportedly, Tony Khan extended it by adding injury time to the contract. Also, the promotion has no creative plans for him. Meanwhile, things are looking good for the NXT North American Champion after he allied with Chelsea Green.

The Very Nice Very Evil recently took to X and shared a picture with Ethan Page and Jake Something, along with a two-word message. The three stars were seen enjoying their burgers.

"Remember remember," he wrote.

Check out the post below:

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell talks about AEW star Danhausen's future in WWE

Danhausen's contract news hasn't sat well with many fans and veterans. The rumors said that he was going to WWE after his AEW exit.

While speaking on his Story Time podcast, Dutch Mantell said that the 35-year-old would be a valuable addition to the sports entertainment juggernaut, but also suggested a name change.

"Danhausen, they would have to change his name, I guess, you know, and they could do a lot with him. [Host: 'What would you change it to?'] Well, I don't know unless they could use something like that. They could come up with something; it's not the name, it's the character, and I've always liked the character. So, where did he get that character? He just came up with it? It's a good one. So, I'd like to see him in WWE. He's tailor-made for them anyway," he said.

It will be interesting to see if fans get to see the Very Nice Very Evil in AEW one more time now that extra time has been added to his deal.

Tejas Pagare

Tejas Pagare

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

Edited by Neda Ali
