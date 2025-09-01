Photo: Danhausen spotted with top WWE star amid rumors of him leaving AEW

AEW star Danhausen recently shared a picture on social media with a major WWE champion. He hasn't been seen in the Jacksonville-based promotion for over a year and a half. Recently, he was seen with NXT star Ethan Page.The Kid Curious' deal with AEW was supposed to end in July 2025, but reportedly, Tony Khan extended it by adding injury time to the contract. Also, the promotion has no creative plans for him. Meanwhile, things are looking good for the NXT North American Champion after he allied with Chelsea Green.The Very Nice Very Evil recently took to X and shared a picture with Ethan Page and Jake Something, along with a two-word message. The three stars were seen enjoying their burgers.&quot;Remember remember,&quot; he wrote.Check out the post below:Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell talks about AEW star Danhausen's future in WWEDanhausen's contract news hasn't sat well with many fans and veterans. The rumors said that he was going to WWE after his AEW exit.While speaking on his Story Time podcast, Dutch Mantell said that the 35-year-old would be a valuable addition to the sports entertainment juggernaut, but also suggested a name change.&quot;Danhausen, they would have to change his name, I guess, you know, and they could do a lot with him. [Host: 'What would you change it to?'] Well, I don't know unless they could use something like that. They could come up with something; it's not the name, it's the character, and I've always liked the character. So, where did he get that character? He just came up with it? It's a good one. So, I'd like to see him in WWE. He's tailor-made for them anyway,&quot; he said.It will be interesting to see if fans get to see the Very Nice Very Evil in AEW one more time now that extra time has been added to his deal.