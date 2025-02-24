PHOTO: Disbanded AEW faction photographed together in surprise reunion

A disbanded AEW faction has been photographed together after a long time in what is being seen as a surprising reunion. This will no doubt make the fans nostalgic and bring back memories.

There are a lot of groups in AEW, past and present. From the Jericho Appreciation Society back then to The Death Riders now, factions have come and gone. In the midst of it all, there was one faction that stuck together unlike any other and that was the Best Friends.

The faction consisting of Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta, Chuck Taylor, Kris Statlander, and Wheeler Yuta was quite successful. During their time together, Orange Cassidy won the International Title twice, with Statlander winning the TBS Championship once. However, they broke up in 2024 when Beretta attacked Cassidy.

They have now been spotted together at a restaurant with everyone wearing suits and taking a picture with one of the staff. It was definitely a nostalgic moment, seeing them all together once again.

Former Best Friends member Orange Cassidy once called out AEW star MJF

The rivalry between Orange Cassidy and MJF is a known one. The duo have had numerous run-ins over the years and have also had a few hard-hitting matches.

Late last year, Orange Cassidy called out MJF and said that he was a spoiled and narcissistic little boy. He was speaking in an exclusive interview with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling when he said:

“He is a spoiled, narcissistic, scared little boy who wants to get everyone's approval and does the only way he knows how, by being a ruthless little brat.”

It is a well-known fact that MJF is one of the most hard-headed stars in AEW and that he will stop at nothing when it comes to taking something he wants.

Given that this interview took place in late December of last year, it will be interesting to see if the two stars have a match soon.

