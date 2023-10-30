[Photo] Female ex-WWE star pays tribute to Bray Wyatt on Halloween special, shares heartfelt backstage story

A former AEW talent recently shared a story about the late WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt. The star in question is none other than Leva Bates.

The wrestling world was dealt a devastating loss in late August this year, when WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt passed away due to a heart attack, after battling a serious illness earlier in the year.

Bates, who is best known for her role as The Librarian in AEW, had previously worked with the Stamford-based promotion. She performed in NXT from 2014 to 2015, where she made appearances and had matches under the moniker, Blue Pants.

Recently, Bates shared a touching story about how Wyatt impacted her career on Twitter and Instagram. She recounted how he had extended a helping hand during her time in NXT, by sharing photos of herself in the leader of the Wyatt Family gimmick.

“Story time: Years ago, I was doing the pants of blue thing. I was nervous, & absolutely anxious, since I was the odd one out. I wasn’t signed, but I was being used a lot. I felt like a thorn in most people’s sides, because this was kind of unheard at the time. But one day in catering, Bray randomly struck up a conversation with me. Honestly about nothing, small talk and whatnot, but he oddly put me at ease. He didn’t have to do that, but he did. He probably didn’t even think anything of it, but it meant a lot to me. So, today I honor Bray Wyatt (in) one of the only ways I know how: To wrestle as him. Thank you, Bray, for the entertainment, inspiration and your kindness,” she wrote.

Check out her post below:

Seth Rollins recently paid tribute to the late WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt

During a recent WWE live event in Munich, Germany, the fans came together to pay a touching tribute to the late Bray Wyatt alongside Seth Rollins.

The fans cheered loudly for Seth Rollins, then, they took out their phones to symbolize fireflies, which were a signature part of Wyatt's character.

Checkout the clip below:

Expand Tweet

In response, WWE also shared the footage of the fans who were paying their tribute to Wyatt on their official Instagram page.

