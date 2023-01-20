Photo: Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) spotted with two former WWE Superstars 

Former WWE RAW Women's Champion Mercedes Moné was recently seen training ahead of her imminent match in NJPW.

Mercedes Moné shocked fans worldwide by appearing at the Wrestle Kingdom 17 event on January 4th. She confronted the inaugural IWGP Women's Champion, KAIRI, resulting in a physical altercation. The resultant feud set up between the two is expected to see its next phase at Battle in the Valley pay-per-view.

Ahead of her debut match at NJPW, Moné was recently spotted training with former WWE stars Kushida and Fred Rosser. Kushida took to Instagram to share a few photos of her trading moves with her co-stars, as he claimed that he was inspired by her willingness to learn new techniques.

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future will look like for Mercedes Moné in NJPW.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently commented on Mercedes Moné's rumored signing with AEW

While many fans were sure that Mercedes Moné was headed to the Jacksonville-based Promotion sooner rather than later, this week’s Dynamite did not feature a debut from the former World Champion.

Speaking about Moné not signing with AEW yet on a recent episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T explained how fans generally over-hype a potential development. He further stated how Tony Khan's promotion had nothing to blame for in the events surrounding Moné.

"That's what the internet does, hype up something like that, make the fans feel like that's something that, you know, perhaps will happen. Not could happen, but will happen," Booker T said. "[The] story's already been written as far as those internet fans. My thing is, no, I don't think AEW has anything to look bad about or anybody else including Mercedes." (H/T WrestlingInc)

With no confirmed news about Mercedes' next move being brought to light, fans will simply have to stay tuned to see if the former WWE Superstar ever joins AEW in the future.

