Photo: Released AEW star looks absolutely jacked in new picture

A former AEW star recently shared a new photo in which he looked bulked up as compared to when the fans last saw him. The star in question is Fuego Del Sol.

Fuego Del Sol debuted for All Elite Wrestling during the pandemic era on the May 28, 2020, edition of Dark. After that, the 27-year-old made appearances for the promotion in multiple matches and was officially signed to a contract on the debut episode of AEW Rampage on August 13, 2021.

The high-flyer started hot but had an underwhelming career in the Jacksonville-based promotion and departed from the company on June 22, 2023, after his contract expired.

Fuego Del Sol returned to the independent circuit after his All Elite Wrestling departure as he recently showed off his incredible physique on Twitter before facing QT Marshall in Florida:

"Feeling Fuego Del SWOLE before I beat up on @QTMarshall tonight in Florida for @CCWAliveTV" - Del Sol tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Fuego Del Sol reveals his last message to Tony Khan before leaving AEW

Former AEW star Fuego Del Sol recently revealed the last message he sent to AEW president Tony Khan.

Speaking on his YouTube Channel, Fuego Del Sol spoke about the failed storyline pitches he gave to Tony Khan and All Elite Wrestling management to give him a fresh start. The high-flyer revealed that the last idea he pitched to Khan was to get unmasked and change his character completely.

The 27-year-old star could not showcase his talents properly as he was released by All Elite Wrestling shortly after. Fuego also revealed that he never got feedback from Tony Khan about the idea he pitched for his final storyline:

"In my last message to Tony Khan, I sent him an idea where I unmasked and changed my character completely. I put ten years of work into building the brand of Fuego Del Sol, and for the most part, I've kept the life of The Man Behind the Mask a secret. However, I don't know if Tony Khan ever fully bought into the Fuego character, or maybe he had given up on it. But I knew I needed to shake things up in a huge way, and this would have been a way to restart, refresh, and have a different outlook on my future with AEW. Unfortunately, not too long after I sent this message, I got released. So, I never knew what Tony Khan even thought about this idea," Fuego Del Sol said. (11:12 to 11:55)

What is your favorite Fuego Del Sol match in All Elite Wrestling? Let us know in the comments below.

Bully Ray sends a one-word message to Sting right here