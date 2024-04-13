[Photo] Tony Khan and former WWE personality spotted backstage during major show

AEW President Tony Khan was spotted backstage at a major wrestling show alongside a former WWE personality. That would be Renee Paquette.

The 38-year-old interviewer began her pro wrestling career in WWE, where she signed in 2012. Under the name Renee Young, Paquette worked as a backstage interviewer and as a commentator and made appearances on NXT, RAW, and SmackDown.

The Canadian-American personality departed from the Stamford-based promotion in 2020, and joined AEW two years later, debuting on the October 12, 2022, edition of Dynamite. Paquette has been a crucial figure in the Jacksonville-based promotion, and features regularly on Dynamite and periodically on Collision, interviewing top stars like The Young Bucks, Will Ospreay, and Samoa Joe.

All Elite Wrestling has come under some criticism recently for airing footage of the backstage altercation between CM Punk and Jack Perry during the All In 2023 Pay-Per-View on the April 10, 2024, edition of Dynamite. Fans and industry experts alike have been speculating on the wisdom of the move beyond generating a bump in the ratings.

Amid raging debates surrounding the release of the All In 2023 footage, Tony Khan and Renee Paquette were seen in attendance at the NJPW Windy City Riot 2024 event. The pay-per-view featured multiple AEW stars, including Jack Perry himself, as well as Paquette's husband, Jon Moxley, formerly known as Dean Ambrose.

Perry lost to Shota Umino in a singles bout after failing to connect a Go To Sleep (GTS) on the latter. On the other hand, Moxley defeated Tetsuya Naito to win the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell reacted to Tony Khan releasing the All In 2023 footage

The wrestling world is still buzzing in the aftermath of AEW airing footage of CM Punk's backstage scuffle with Jack Perry on the recent episode of Dynamite. Several veterans have shared their perspectives on the subject since then, including former WWE manager Dutch Mantell.

While speaking on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the 74-year-old veteran argued that rolling the tape proved detrimental to Tony Khan and the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"I think it backfired in Tony's face. It backfired in AEW's face and all of their faces. Because what CM Punk has been saying for months and months and months, is what I saw. And nobody swung first. I don't think there was any swinging there at the beginning. It was just that CM Punk grabbed him for being a smart***, I can see that, and then said, 'get the h*** away from me,' and Samoa Joe moved in to separate him," Dutch Mantell said.

All Elite Wrestling is gearing up for the inaugural edition of its upcoming Dynasty Pay-Per-View. It remains to be seen whether the event will succeed at making up for the recent negative feedback received by the Tony Khan-led promotion.

