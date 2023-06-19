[Photo] WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley has a cheesy reaction to Buddy Matthews' AEW Collision debut

Rhea Ripley has often expressed herself when it comes to her real-life partner Buddy Matthews. The WWE Women's Champion recently posted a cheesy reaction to the All Elite star's outing at AEW Collision.

Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews have been in a relationship for quite a while. The two Australian wrestlers have been open about their relationship, often posting pictures and tweets dedicated to each other. Given Ripley's on-screen association with Dominic Mysterio, fans have often rejoiced in the dynamic with hilarious signs, witty banters, and cross-promotional shots.

Buddy Matthews recently went to war with AEW stalwart Andrade El Idolo at the debut show of Collision. In a hard-hitting contest, the House of Black member was at his A-game, impressing the fans with his splendid performance, albeit in a losing cause.

In a recent Instagram story, The Eradicator dished out an emoticon-cladded reaction to her real-life partner's trademark ring-corner stance.

Rhea Ripley is confident about convincing Buddy Matthews for a WWE return

The former Buddy Murphy earned laurels for his solid work ethic during an impressive seven-year stint with WWE. The 34-year-old secured the NXT Tag Team title, Cruiserweight title, and RAW Tag Team Championship on one occasion each.

After parting ways with the global wrestling juggernaut, the Australian star jumped ship to AEW in February 2022. Having been associated with House of Black from the get-go, Matthews currently holds the AEW Trios Championship.

In an interview, Rhea Ripley reflected on the chances of witnessing Matthews in WWE again.

"So, I'm very convincing. I'm a very convincing girl, you know. I normally get what I want. So, it might happen, you never know. But right now I'm happy with my DomDom. I'm happy going out there with him and Finn and Damian and I mean, you never know what the future holds. It might happen," said Ripley.

(You can read more here)

Highly admired for his in-ring prowess, Buddy Matthews continues to make strides in All Elite Wrestling. It will be interesting to see if the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion features more in singles competition down the line.

Recommended Video Title: Watch the full history of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

Poll : 0 votes