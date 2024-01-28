"PLEASE COMEBACK. I’LL CRY," "IT’S HAPPENING" - Fans go berserk as ex-WWE star drops last-minute hint at Royal Rumble return

Former WWE star Shawn Spears has seemingly teased a return hours before the WWE men's Royal Rumble match, drawing varied reactions from fans. Spears was once an integral part of AEW before he exited the promotion a few months back.

Since becoming a free agent, he has stayed quiet about his pro wrestling. Taking to Twitter, he posted an animated image of himself with the number 10 behind his back.

In his previous WWE run, he was known as Tye Dillinger. He was associated with the number 10 during his tenure. As usual, after Spears posted the image, fans flocked to his account and gave their thoughts about his tweet.

Some fans were ready to welcome back Shawn Spears, while others told him not to be a tease. If the former WWE star does come back, it will be interesting to see whether he comes in at the number 10 spot, and a huge credit should go to the Triple H-led creative team.

WWE star Kofi Kingston expresses his desire to face AEW's The Young Bucks

Former WWE Champion and New Day member Kofi Kingston has dropped a bombshell by naming AEW tag team, The Young Bucks, as his dream opponents.

Hours before the Royal Rumble, Kingston, accompanied by Big E and Xavier Woods, said he had always wanted to face the Bucks:

"There are so many possibilities. Like we always wanted to have matches with The Young Bucks. We have said it before. We say it all the time. They opened the door. They let Mickie James come from TNA. They let her come, not me. So I can talk about it. Kick the forbidden door open so I can come and peek through and see," he said. [0:05 - 0:30]

It is a long shot, but if that match does come to fruition, it will be great to see two of the best tag teams duke it out against each other.

