“Please don’t go to WWE, The Rock will take your spot” - Fans erupt after The Judgment Day member teases massive signing on RAW

A top free agent's debut was seemingly teased during the latest edition of WWE Monday Night RAW. Fans have now taken to social media to react to the segment.

Kazuchika Okada, the star in question, saw his contract with NJPW expire on February 1, 2024. Once the news about him being done with NJPW first came to the fore, speculation automatically followed about which promotion he would join. Reports of him having talks with both AEW and WWE have surfaced.

During his time in NJPW, Okada's gimmick was the rainmaker, which means a star who makes a ton of money for a company after joining them.

On the latest installment of RAW, Miz faced JD McDonagh in a stellar match. In the climax of the match, Miz flipped McDonagh, and a few dollar bills flew off his hand. This was construed as a hint that The Rainmaker could be arriving.

A user on Twitter stated that this was a possible reference to the former NJPW star's debut at the Stamford-based promotion.

"rainmaker?" asked the user.

Check out the footage below:

Take a look at some of the reactions below :

Also, one fan hilariously claimed that if Okada joined this promotion, The Rock would steal his spot.

Gunther thinks Kazuchika Okada would be great competition in WWE

Gunther is the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time. The champion recently mentioned the former NJPW star during an interview.

While speaking to Haus of Wrestling, The Ring General believed that Kazuchika would be a great addition to the Stamford-based promotion. Gunther also revealed that he enjoyed watching Japanese wrestling.

“Okada is fantastic. When I grew up in pro wrestling, understanding everything, I always enjoyed Japanese wrestling the most, more of an All Japan guy than New Japan. He’s one of the best in the world. If he joins WWE, and he’s very welcome to, I think he'd find great competition here," Gunther said.

It will be interesting to see where the former IWGP World Champion will land next.

Do you think Okada will sign with the Stamford-based promotion? Let us know in the comments section below.

