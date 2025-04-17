"PLEASE do not drop the ball," "WHAT A SIGNING" - Fans erupt after Tony Khan announces major star has officially joined AEW

AEW CEO Tony Khan recently signed a major star who reportedly had interest from WWE. Fans online have reacted to the signing and debut of Josh Alexander on this week's episode of Dynamite.

All Elite Wrestling presented the special Spring BreakThru edition of AEW Dynamite this week. The show featured a lot of exciting matchups, including Josh Alexander's debut in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament against "Hangman" Adam Page. The former TNA World Heavyweight Champion suffered a major loss against Page. However, fans have been buzzing about his arrival.

Josh Alexander turned heel after the match and aligned himself with The Don Callis Family. On X (formerly known as Twitter), All Elite Wrestling CEO Tony Khan welcomed Alexander to the Jacksonville-based promotion by confirming that he was All Elite.

Fans reacted to The Walking Weapon's signing and asked Tony Khan not to book him poorly.

Some fans complained about Tony Khan booking Josh Alexander to lose the match against "Hangman" Adam Page. They believe Alexander deserved much better than how All Elite Wrestling presented him on Dynamite.

"I haven't seen too much of him, but look forward to seeing what the hype is all about," a fan tweeted.

"Jobbed out on night one.. what’s next? Random six-man tag on Collision?" Another fan tweeted.

"Josh deserves the bag, but he also deserves better than what AEW is going to do with him. I'm happy for Josh but I'm sad for pro wrestling," a fan posted.

Josh Alexander names AEW talents he wants to wrestle

Before hitting free agency, Josh Alexander unveiled which stars he would like to wrestle in the Jacksonville-based promotion. During an interview with Chris Van Vliet on the Insight podcast, Alexander revealed he'd like to face Konosuke Takeshita and Will Ospreay in All Elite Wrestling.

The Walking Weapon is also looking at a potential chance to wrestle The Rated-R Superstar Cope in the promotion.

Fans will have to wait and see how All Elite Wrestling plans on booking Josh Alexander after his debut match.

