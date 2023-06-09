"Please get her back Vince","Needs to be a HoF inductee" - Fans erupt after WWE veteran reportedly retires from AEW 

A number of major WWE names have jumped ship to AEW in the last few years. Some lesser-known but equally crucial personnel have also joined Tony Khan's promotion, including Sandra Gray, who is reportedly on the verge of retirement.

Fightful Select noted that Sandra Gray, who is credited for helping make Naomi's glow suit, creating the blood drips on WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall's gear and multiple other iconic pieces of clothing, is retiring.

The report further stated that ahead of the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite, Tony Khan, Dustin Rhodes and other roster members joined her on the stage to give her a rousing send-off.

Sandra Gray was often spotted in former AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara's vlogs where she could be seen making the Spanish God's gear. She was also seen on Total Divas and worked for WWE until 2015.

Naturally, the wrestling world came together to wish her the best in her retirement. Some fans who were present in the arena shared images of her sendoff while others felt that she should be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Former WWE referee recalls blowing smoke in Vince McMahon's face

In an interview with Steve Fall, former WWE referee Mike Chioda recalled when he accidentally blew smoke in Vince McMahon's face.

"There was one time when I was pushing cases during TV, working the crew and everything and I was smoking a cigarette. You could smoke in the arenas back in those days. He [Vince McMahon] comes through the curtain and I just puffed a big cloud of smoke in his face and he hates smoke. I looked at him and I froze like a son of a b*tch," said Chioda.

The legendary referee continued:

"He [Vince McMahon] looked at me with his eyes wide open. I just threw the cigarette down, started jumping on it like, goddamn cigarettes. I had to do something to pop him and he kind of smirked and then he gave me this long lecture for like, 30 minutes. We bonded over little things like that." [H/T: WrestlingNews]

The legendary referee left the Stamford-based company in 2020 and has worked in several high-profile AEW matches. During his time in Vince McMahon's company, he was the official for some conic matches, like Triple H vs Batista at WrestleMania 21, John Cena vs Triple H at WrestleMania 22 and John Cena vs Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 23,

