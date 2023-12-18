“Please do it, Tony” - Fans beg Shane McMahon to snub WWE for AEW and unveil himself as the Devil

Many AEW fans think that Shane McMahon is the man behind the mask in AEW.

The Devil made his presence known in AEW in September 2023. Since then, the masked man has been vandalizing the locker room. Viewers have tried to find different clues and pitched many names that could be the Devil. But everything would remain a mere speculation until the latter revealed themself.

Recently, a Twitter user posted a tweet where he thinks the company revealing Shane as the Devil would be funny.

"AEW has the opportunity to do the funniest thing ever," wrote the user.

Expand Tweet

You can take a look at the fan reactions below :

Fans have different opinions about the possibility of Shane being revealed as the Devil

Jim Cornette thinks AEW star Wardlow is the Devil

Viewers have posted many theories on Twitter while finding clues on who the masked man was. While many critics dismissed these theories, Jim Cornette believed in one.

While speaking on his podcast, The Jim Cornette Experience revealed that he agrees with a theory of Wardlow being the Devil.

“There was a fellow on Twitter [who] put a picture of the guy holding the bat in the ring, and then a picture of Wardlow coming down the ramp for his match, and Wardlow’s hair is all flattened out, but poofed up at the same time, and he said ‘That’s what it looks like when you’ve just pulled your mask off.’ Or ‘what pulling your mask off does to your hair.’” said Jim Cornette.

Cornette continued :

"Wardlow is around, he’s powerbombing people, he’s a heel, he knocked Tony Schiavone down the other week, he has no regard for other people’s safety anymore, and he said he was going to get even with MJF. But he’s never one that attacks him. He never interacted directly with MJF past a couple of weeks ago when he snatched him backstage. Did they change their mind and they said, ‘Well, you know who would fit that suit?'" he added.

Expand Tweet

Shane McMahon was last seen on WWE's WrestleMania 39 event, where the latter faced the Miz. The match ended abruptly after the 53-year-old star got injured in the middle of the ring.

Do you think Shane McMahon will be revealed as the Devil? Let us know in the comments section below.