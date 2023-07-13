“Please lord baby Jesus, do not do this Tony” - Twitter reacts to reports of massive upcoming change to AEW

AEW fans on social media have had their say on the possibility of the company's pay-per-view schedule growing in the near future, and the general consensus is one of worry.

Since the company started in 2019, AEW has mainly stuck to having four main pay-per-views each year, Revolution, Double or Nothing, All Out, and Full Gear. That number grew from four to five in 2022 with the first-ever Forbidden Door event, which looks to be a permanent fixture in the All Elite Wrestling calendar, given it's return for a second event in 2023.

However, that schedule could potentially grow even larger in the near future, as Fightful Select reported that Warner Bros Discovery is extremely happy with AEW's output and would be very happy to see the company produce more than the five pay-per-views they already do each year.

Some people might see this as a good thing, as there would be more shows for people to watch, which would eventually lead to more high-quality matches on a regular basis. But it seems like a lot of AEW fans are worried that more monthly pay-per-views would bloat the company's schedule.

Please lord baby Jesus, do not do this Tony 🥺 Per Fightful, WBD wants #AEW to expand their PPV schedule to perhaps one a month.Please lord baby Jesus, do not do this Tony Per Fightful, WBD wants #AEW to expand their PPV schedule to perhaps one a month.Please lord baby Jesus, do not do this Tony 🙏🥺

WrestleCoder @WrestleCoder More importantly, I don’t want to pay $20-50 a month for a monthly AEW PPV. If it’s on Max, that’s fine but I’m not paying every month for an AEW PPV. I love AEW but I have my limits. More importantly, I don’t want to pay $20-50 a month for a monthly AEW PPV. If it’s on Max, that’s fine but I’m not paying every month for an AEW PPV. I love AEW but I have my limits.

Bellamy Wayne @TheDark_ViKing @RealJackCassidy Please no, i already dont know how to watch all the great wrestling we have...doing more AEW PPV is Not helping. @RealJackCassidy Please no, i already dont know how to watch all the great wrestling we have...doing more AEW PPV is Not helping.

Brookie6852 @brookie6852 @RealJackCassidy If they incorporate an AEW streaming service with MAX, maybe it could work. But, still, AEW isn’t WWE; don’t ruin the feel trying to make it a carbon copy of something it’s not. @RealJackCassidy If they incorporate an AEW streaming service with MAX, maybe it could work. But, still, AEW isn’t WWE; don’t ruin the feel trying to make it a carbon copy of something it’s not.

The Advocate of Inokism 🖖 @grejb444 @RealJackCassidy If they put them on MAX I'm okay with it. No way am I buying 12 PPVs a year. They are so expensive already and they are already having six this year plus three ROH PPVs. @RealJackCassidy If they put them on MAX I'm okay with it. No way am I buying 12 PPVs a year. They are so expensive already and they are already having six this year plus three ROH PPVs.

With three weekly TV shows, quarterly Battle of the Belts specials, and at least three Ring of Honor pay-per-views each year, Tony Khan's schedule is already busy. But will we see monthly All Elite Wrestling pay-per-views? Only time will tell.

Warner Bros. Discovery has also held talks with AEW regarding their TV deal

As previously stated, Warner Bros. Discovery has been extremely happy with All Elite Wrestling in the four years they have been on TV, this is why their Saturday night show 'Collision' was given the green light. But what does the future hold for AEW's TV deal?

According to Fightful Select, things are looking very promising for All Elite Wrestling as WBD is looking to extend its deal with the company.

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager Fightful: When asked about what WBD would consider a success for AEW Collision, sources within WBD said they were much more interested in the rankings than they were a particular number.



Dynamite has steadily ranked highly on their night, & WBD expects the same out of Collision. Fightful: When asked about what WBD would consider a success for AEW Collision, sources within WBD said they were much more interested in the rankings than they were a particular number.Dynamite has steadily ranked highly on their night, & WBD expects the same out of Collision. https://t.co/ROrOELhidZ

The report also stated that WBD has been involved with some changes to the TV shows, such as incorporating sponsorships like the Shark Week and House of the Dragon episodes we saw in 2022, which All Elite Wrestling has been more than happy to go along with.

Furthermore, the extension talks between All Elite Wrestling and WBD have also led to talks about the huge All In event at Wembley Stadium being broadcast live. The August 27th event is not a pay-per-view but is confirmed to air live in some capacity. But there has been no announcement at the time of writing.

