“Please lord baby Jesus, do not do this Tony” - Twitter reacts to reports of massive upcoming change to AEW

AEW fans on social media have had their say on the possibility of the company's pay-per-view schedule growing in the near future, and the general consensus is one of worry.
Since the company started in 2019, AEW has mainly stuck to having four main pay-per-views each year, Revolution, Double or Nothing, All Out, and Full Gear. That number grew from four to five in 2022 with the first-ever Forbidden Door event, which looks to be a permanent fixture in the All Elite Wrestling calendar, given it's return for a second event in 2023.
However, that schedule could potentially grow even larger in the near future, as Fightful Select reported that Warner Bros Discovery is extremely happy with AEW's output and would be very happy to see the company produce more than the five pay-per-views they already do each year.
Some people might see this as a good thing, as there would be more shows for people to watch, which would eventually lead to more high-quality matches on a regular basis. But it seems like a lot of AEW fans are worried that more monthly pay-per-views would bloat the company's schedule.
With three weekly TV shows, quarterly Battle of the Belts specials, and at least three Ring of Honor pay-per-views each year, Tony Khan's schedule is already busy. But will we see monthly All Elite Wrestling pay-per-views? Only time will tell.
Warner Bros. Discovery has also held talks with AEW regarding their TV deal
As previously stated, Warner Bros. Discovery has been extremely happy with All Elite Wrestling in the four years they have been on TV, this is why their Saturday night show 'Collision' was given the green light. But what does the future hold for AEW's TV deal?
According to Fightful Select, things are looking very promising for All Elite Wrestling as WBD is looking to extend its deal with the company.
The report also stated that WBD has been involved with some changes to the TV shows, such as incorporating sponsorships like the Shark Week and House of the Dragon episodes we saw in 2022, which All Elite Wrestling has been more than happy to go along with.
Furthermore, the extension talks between All Elite Wrestling and WBD have also led to talks about the huge All In event at Wembley Stadium being broadcast live. The August 27th event is not a pay-per-view but is confirmed to air live in some capacity. But there has been no announcement at the time of writing.
Are you excited for All Elite Wrestling's future? Let us know in the comments section below.
What is CM Punk really like? We asked his acting co-stars here