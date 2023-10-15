"PLEASE NO", "No please don't retire" - Fans fear returning WWE Hall of Famer will announce his retirement after almost 4-decade career

Earlier tonight on AEW Collision, the commentary team revealed that in one of the events scheduled for Dynamite next week, a certain WWE Hall of Famer will be addressing the crowd.

The star in question is none other than Sting. The Vigilante has not been seen since WrestleDream, where he received a beatdown by Christian Cage and his crew as he attempted to save his mentee Darby Allin. Adam Copeland's AEW debut followed these events, and the pair shared a handshake after that segment.

For the first time since then, WWE Hall of Famer Sting will be appearing at Dynamite to talk to the AEW crowd. Following the nature of the announcement and the topic of conversation being disclosed, fans have assumed this may be more serious than they think, and it may be for an announcement many have dreaded.

Fans assumed this would be a retirement announcement, as this seems like the most probable choice following the happenings around him lately and considering what point he was in his career. Most fans were trying to make themselves prepared for a possible announcement, while others were probably in the acceptance stage already.

A fan suggested that the announcement could be the start of a retirement tour, which could be similar to Bryan Danielson's announcement of having one more year of full-time wrestling.

Hall of Famer journalist says WWE Hall of Famers Sting and Edge will team up at some point

Following the occurrences at AEW WrestleDream two weeks ago, many people have wondered if the interactions between Adam Copeland, Sting, and Darby Allin were a sign of a partnership in the near future.

On a recent edition of The Wrestling Time Machine podcast with Mac Davis, legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter talked about the possibility of two WWE Hall of Famers, The Rated-R Superstar and Sting, teaming up together. They will most likely take on Christian Cage and his crew. To even the odds, they would require a third man, which could be Darby Allin, as he has a bone to pick with Christian's crew as well.

"He's going to be teaming probably with Sting in a Six-Man [tag team match]. I don't know who the other guy is going to be yet, but I have a feeling that he's [Edge] not going to be wrestling as much as microphoning and going against Christian and various tag team matches. I think fans will go crazy, crazy seeing Sting and Edge together," Bill Apter said. [7:15 - 7:43]

There is a possibility that the former WWE icon does not announce his retirement but instead issues a declaration of war against Christian Cage and his crew, who took out his mentee, but that remains to be seen on AEW Dynamite.

