"Please release him Vince McMahon" - Fans react to WWE legend possibly leaving after 27 years and joining AEW

WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon has been responsible for releasing a number of superstars over the years. He has been careful about bonafide legends, but some fans would like to see it happen if it meant that Edge finishes his career in AEW.

The Rated-R Superstar is one of the biggest legends in WWE history. He debuted for the company in 1996 and had to retire prematurely due to cervical spinal stenosis in 2011. However, he returned spectacularly to professional wrestling at Royal Rumble 2020.

Since then, he has been involved in high-profile feuds against top names like Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, and Randy Orton. However, he was unsuccessful in pursuing the Universal Championship and has stated his potential intention to retire in 2023.

He took part in the World Heavyweight Championship Tournament. He took on AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio in the first round, but the Phenomenal One came out on top to crush the 10-time world champion's hopes of winning a world title.

With Edge potentially retiring in 2023, Matt Hardy commented on the situation, wondering if his former tag team rival could retire someplace else. This sparked speculation among fans that he could end his career in AEW.

What were Matt Hardy's comments about Edge finishing up with WWE?

Matt Hardy and Edge share a very controversial and heated past due to their storyline revolving around Lita during their time together in WWE.

Matt Hardy left the global wrestling juggernaut to join Tony Khan's company in 2020. Speaking on his podcast, he commented on Edge's final match being outside Vince McMahon's company:

"Yeah, I think it would be very feasible for him to actually have his final match outside WWE. I think that's something that is possible. It may not. I mean, he may just finish there. I could see him being a guy that was committed. If he says, like, it is his last match, I don't think he's gonna do like Ric Flair and have like, five or six last matches. I could see him finishing up with WWE and having his final few matches somewhere else." (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

Edge has had a memorable stint with the Stamford-based company since his return. His retirement will be a highly emotional moment for the wrestling world, however, a run in AEW would be fascinating.

