"Please say your bringing him back" - Tony Khan hyping up the huge announcement on AEW Dynamite this week has fans excited

The wrestling world is abuzz with anticipation as Tony Khan, the president of AEW, teased a major announcement on the upcoming episode of Dynamite. The news has sent fans into a frenzy, with many speculating about what it could be.

One of the most popular fan theories is that former AEW World Champion CM Punk could return to professional wrestling after a long hiatus. He has been absent since All Out but remains one of the industry's most popular and beloved wrestlers. His potential return to the company would be a massive coup for the company and could have a major impact on the wrestling landscape.

Amid rumors of CM Punk's return, fans also speculated that former NJPW star Jay White might be announced as the latest signing for AEW. The Switchblade is a renowned wrestler who has achieved great success in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and is currently a free agent.

Fans are also considering the possibility of former WWE Universal Champion Goldberg making his debut in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Whatever the announcement may be, fans are eagerly anticipating the next episode of AEW Dynamite to find out what Tony Khan has in store for them.

Wrestling veteran advises Tony Khan on bringing back former AEW World Champion CM Punk

Wrestling veteran Konnan has advised Tony Khan to bring CM Punk back to the promotion only if he resolves his issues with top AEW stars.

On his podcast Keepin' It 100, Konnan suggested that Khan have a face-to-face conversation with Punk to address the issues.

"Yeah, I would bring him back ... you've got to fix those, bro. I work with people I don't like, what am I going to do, quit my job? ... Sit down and you have a face-to-face. 'Hey, you're coming back, but understand, you rub people the wrong way because of this. Do you want to fix it or not?'" Konnan said. (0:59 - 1:22)

Punk made several controversial comments regarding The Elite, Colt Cabana, and Hangman Page after his main event match at All Out last September.

He recently called out Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, and the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer on his Instagram story, creating doubts about his future with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

What do you think Tony Khan is going to announce on Dynamite? Sound off in the comments section below.

