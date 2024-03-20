"Please show up tomorrow," "Come back" - Fans erupt to former AEW champion sharing an interesting post ahead of Dynamite

Wrestling fans have reacted to a former AEW champion sharing an interesting post ahead of the upcoming episode of Dynamite. That would be Britt Baker.

The D.M.D. has been absent from in-ring action since unsuccessfully challenging Kris Statlander for the TBS Championship on an episode of Collision in September 2023. Baker has been recovering from a back injury, and it was recently reported that she might return to AEW television soon.

The women's division of the Tony Khan-led promotion recently witnessed the blockbuster debut of Mercedes Mone, formerly known as Sasha Banks, on Dynamite: Big Business. The CEO laid out her mission statement in her first AEW promo, which, according to a number of fans, included an allusion to Britt Baker.

The former AEW Women's World Champion herself has teased a potential feud with Mone on social media. The Boss is scheduled to appear on the upcoming episode of Dynamite. Ahead of the event, which will be held in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Baker posted a GIF of herself on X/Twitter.

Check out her tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Fans shared their reactions to Baker's tweet, with most users voicing their anticipation of a possible confrontation between Mercedes Mone and the returning Pennsylvania native.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

If the D.M.D. indeed makes her return to the Jacksonville-based promotion soon, fans will be thrilled to witness an epic feud between her and Mercedes Mone.

Britt Baker revealed that she cannot wait to return to the ring and cut promos in AEW

Britt Baker is regarded as one of the most successful homegrown stars of the All Elite Wrestling roster. The 32-year-old performer has worked alongside several top names in the Jacksonville-based promotion, including Hikaru Shida, Thunder Rosa, and The Outcasts.

Baker has played an instrumental role in lending credibility to the AEW's women's division. She is expected to make her comeback to the Jacksonville-based promotion's programming imminently after a lengthy hiatus. The 2022 Women's Owen Hart Cup winner recently spoke about her eagerness to return to the ring.

While speaking on a SXSW 2024 panel, Baker discussed the growth in backstage support in the Jacksonville-based promotion. The D.M.D. also revealed that she wanted to get back to the squared circle and deliver some promos.

"Yeah, I do. Just growing as a wrestler and performer and learning what works and what doesn't work. With all the new talent coming in, and new talent I get to work with, and new coaches and new people coming over from WWE, new brains and minds we get to pick. You're really doing yourself a huge disservice if you're not constantly asking everybody around you for help. The help in AEW is growing and growing. For me personally, I can't wait to get back in the ring, have [a mic] in my hand and cut some promos. Stay tuned," Britt Baker said. [H/T 411Mania]

Expand Tweet

Fans are patiently waiting for Britt Baker's return to All Elite Wrestling. Seeing when she makes her in-ring comeback will be interesting.

Poll : Who should be Britt Baker's first feud after her return to AEW? Toni Storm Mercedes Mone 0 votes View Discussion