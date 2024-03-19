“Please take them,” “Hopefully the doors are opening” - WWE Universe erupts as Michael Cole namedrops top AEW act on RAW

WWE fans exploded with joy after Michael Cole name-dropped two top AEW stars on WWE RAW. These stars are fan favorites, and it is no wonder the reaction has been great.

The stars are Matt and Jeff Hardy, also known as The Hardy Boyz. Cole dropped their names along with Bret and Owen Hart while hyping up Jey Uso’s match against Jimmy Uso at WrestleMania 40.

This is set to be just the third brother vs brother match, with Matt and Jeff taking the number 2 spot. The fans, as usual, went wild and had various theories. Some said Cole took their names so easily because Matt’s contract with AEW ends this month.

Others suggested that this is excellent news and that the Road to WrestleMania is starting on the right note.

Matt Hardy praised Tony Khan for giving WWE Hall of Famer Sting a great sendoff

Sting retired at AEW Revolution after defeating the Young Bucks along with Darby Allin to retain the tag team titles. It was a great show and an equally great way to send off the Icon riding into the sunset.

Matt Hardy was vocal about how everything went down and praised AEW President Tony Khan for giving Sting a grand farewell.

Speaking on his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, he said:

"Sting looked as great as Sting could possibly look in that match, in those moments. And Darby did a hell of a job carrying his end of the deal too. Kudos, big round of applause to everybody involved. They killed it. Once again, I will applaud [AEW President] Tony Khan for getting Sting there, and sending him out the right way."

Whether Hardy gets a fitting farewell just like Sting is something that all fans are wondering. With his contract set to be up, a move to WWE may be on the cards.

