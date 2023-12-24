"Please Tony, don't fumble this," "Game changer" - Twitter erupts as AEW announces the signing of a highly respected star

AEW has more good news for fans as the year is about to end. Tony Khan has reiterated several times that he was here for the long run, and his recent signing of an NJPW legend proved that the man believes in putting his money behind his words.

Khan has signed up Katsuyori Shibata, the legendary star wrestler of NJPW. Shibata had earlier made appearances on Dynamite and Rampage. The Tony Khan-owned company and NJPW have a cordial relationship and even co-promote the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

Khan announced the latest sign-up via his social media handle, and fans were excited about it. The reactions flew thick and fast through social media.

"It's official: @K_Shibata2022 is ALL ELITE! Welcome to @AEW for one of the greatest fighters + champions ever in wrestling, legend Katsuyori Shibata! Thank you @njpwglobal for making it possible! See you all moments from now for #AEWCollision NEXT on TNT after this huge news!" Tony Khan posted.

Shibata has appeared in ROH too, and is a former ROH Pure Champion. He is a 3-time NEVER Openweight Champion and a 1-time IWGP Tag Team Champion. He was also once the head coach of the NJPW Dojo in Los Angeles.

AEW has signed up some big names this year

The war for the top spot in the wrestling ratings war is half-won with a strong and dominant roster. The Jacksonville-based company has an eclectic mix of veterans, and those with a promising spark.

This year alone, Khan has added two huge names to the roster, Adam Copeland, fka Edge of WWE, and Ric Flair, though the latter's role in the company isn't clear yet. The Jacksonville-based company hasn't had it all hunky-dory in the roster department though; they did lose their biggest draw, CM Punk, under controversial circumstances.

With big names like Copeland and others on the roster, the businessman Tony Khan has done his work well. It remains to be seen how the head booker in him now uses his resources.

