“PLEASEEEE COME BACK,” "2024 reunion” - Fans want former WWE pairing to get back together

WWE has been the home to some of the most popular wrestler-manager duo in its long-standing history. Recently, wrestling fans have expressed their desire to see one such reunion.

The stars in question are Andrade El Idolo and Zelina Vega. The duo began working together in 2017 in WWE's developmental territory, NXT. While he had exceptional in-ring insight, she had the managerial and promo skills complementing his presence onscreen.

Moreover, their strong partnership even led to Andrade claiming multiple titles. However, their alliance ended following Vega's release in 2020, and El Idolo also left WWE in March 2021. Since then, he moved to AEW, while Zelina Vega rejoined the global juggernaut nearly eight months after her initial release.

Despite working for rival companies, Andrade recently responded to a tweet posted by Zelina stating that he missed working with his former onscreen manager.

This interaction led the fans to start a social media tirade to see the two superstars reunite for one more run.

Fans desire to see Andrade El Idolo and Zelina Vega reunite.

Former WWE star Andrade El Idolo recently returned to his old promotion

Andrade El Idolo made his return to the popular Mexican wrestling promotion, CMLL. This marked his first appearance for the company since 2015, where he laid the major foundation of his career, competing as La Sombra.

CMLL hosted multiple wrestling events as a part of the Christmas tradition in Mexico, and El Idolo was scheduled for the Puebla show.

The former NXT champion was part of a trios match, teaming up with Gran Guerrero and Stuka Jr to battle the team of Stigma, Mistico, and Euforia.

