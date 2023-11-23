Popular AEW star introduces new finisher

AEW star Skye Blue has been on the rise recently in the women's division and she recently debuted a new finisher which helped her pick up a victory on the recent episode of Dynamite.

Skye Blue took on Anna Jay and Ruby Soho in a triple-threat match and the flirting between Angelo Parker, who was present at ringside, and Ruby Soho allowed Blue to capitalize and hit her new finisher, a modified cutter on Anna Jay to win the match.

You can check out a clip from the match which shows her new finisher down below:

Expand Tweet

AEW star Skye Blue reacts to her viral video

Top AEW star Skye Blue recently spoke about the viral video of her butt and revealed the reactions of her boyfriend to the clip.

Skye Blue signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2021 and has become one of the top names in the women's division.

A popular hip-hop news outlet, Daily Loud tweeted a clip from Skye Blue's match earlier this year where they mainly focused on her butt. The video gained over 12 million views and the 24-year-old star revealed how her boyfriend Kyle Fletcher reacted to it.

In an interview with Alicia Atout, Skye Blue revealed the following:

"But at this point, now I’m just like — when the Daily Loud thing went up, I had no idea. Kyle [Fletcher] was the one that found it. He’s like, ‘You have 12 million views!’ I was like, ‘What do you mean? I didn’t do anything…’ So then this smart a**, he had shared it with my Patreon [group] and then it really blew up,” she explained. “I was like, ‘Oh. OK! I’m going to keep doing it!" [H/T Yahoo]

What is your favorite match of Skye Blue in All Elite Wrestling? Let us know in the comments below.