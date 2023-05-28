Popular AEW star teases big rematch with Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks)

Last week on NJPW Resurgence, fans were treated to a high-action main event between AEW star Willow Nightingale and Mercedes Moné. To everyone's surprise, the underdog won and Nightingale became the inaugural NJPW Strong Women's Champion.

On this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, a feature video of the match at NJPW Resurgence was shown. In the video, Nightingale said that as the champion, she now wants to show the industry just how strong she is. She knows there are many female wrestlers who are having their eyes on her title, and she was ready for all of them.

Appearing on Busted Open Radio, the NJPW Strong Women's Champion revealed that she is still open for a rematch against Moné when she makes her return. The former Smackdown Women's Champion is recovering from an ankle injury which she suffered during the match at Resurgence.

"I do hope she gets well and recovers as quickly as possible. If I still have this title by the time she comes back, I would love a rematch. With that being said, I think there are more eyes on me than ever before. " [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

Let us hope Willow Nightingale has a memorable and eventful title reign ahead of her. She will be aiming to show the industry why she deserves to be the inaugural NJPW Strong Women's Champion.

AEW star becomes inaugural NJPW champion due to unforeseen circumstances

Unforeseen situations can always happen in the ring and quick decision-making is needed in order to make sure the performers are doing well. It is also important to ensure that the match ends on a good note and in a smooth way. This was the case for the main event at NJPW Resurgence.

According to a report by Fightful Select, Mercedes Moné was supposed to be the inaugural NJPW Strong Women's Champion. However, she suffered a serious ankle injury during the match. The match was significantly cut short, and Willow Nightingale ended up becoming the inaugural champion.

Even if the result was not what was planned, Willow Nightingale is deserving of the title for the hard work she has put in. Let's hope that the AEW star's reign will be memorable, and fans will have the opportunity to see many great matches.

