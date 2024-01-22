Popular AEW star wants another shot at Jon Moxley after his rant on Collision

An AEW star is exhorting Jon Moxley for a match against him after the 38-year-old star laid out a challenge to the entire locker room. The star being discussed is none other than Preston Vance.

On the most recent episode of Collision, the former AEW World Champion cut an intriguing promo where he was furious. The Purveyor of Violence then went on to call out his colleagues and even his Blackpool Combat Club teammates.

Recently, Preston Vance took to Twitter and responded to the challenge with a two-word message.

"F**king please," Preston Vance commented.

You can take a look at the tweet here.

Expand Tweet

On an episode of Dynamite held in February previously, Jon Moxley had teamed up with Claudio Castagnoli to defeat Preston Vance and Rush.

Jon Moxley makes a bold prediction about himself for 2025

The former AEW World Champion has been one of the cornerstones of AEW since its inception. He has stepped up whenever the Jacksonville-based promotion needed him to. Despite being a workhorse, the Blackpool Combat Club member is constantly being doubted by many.

While speaking on Comicbook.com, the 38-year-old star has decided to improve himself by 2025 despite being criticized by some for his presentation.

"I feel like I can feel it, I can sense it, I can visualize it," Moxley said. "I don't think people are expecting that, and are wanting to already write off my career or place me in where exactly I am. And I don't necessarily like that. Maybe I fail miserably, but this year will be an exercise in me trying to go even further and get even better. And hopefully at the end of 2024, if you want to measure it by that is 2025, I'll be a completely different wrestler at a completely different level," Moxley said.

Expand Tweet

On the most recent installment of Collision, Jon Moxley defeated Shane Taylor in a hard-hitting match.

Do you think Preston Vance can overcome Jon Moxley's challenge? Let us know in the comments section below.

Is Dolph Ziggler going to AEW next? We asked him right here.